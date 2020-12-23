All-State selections announced
Eagan senior Kennedi Orr received the 2020 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Ms. Baden award, given to the state’s top senior player.
It’s a rare if not unprecedented move for the award to go to somebody who did not play her senior year. A knee injury, which required surgery, kept Orr off the court for her senior season. She would have gone into the 2020 season as the front-runner for the award.
The award was presented for Orr’s body of work. In five varsity seasons she helped Eagan win two state Class 3A championships and finish second three times. She is a two-time Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, a four-time All-South Suburban Conference selection and a three-time All-State choice. Orr had career statistics of 1,055 kills, 2,005 assists, 225 blocks, 133 aces and 932 digs. She also played for the U.S. team that won gold at the 2019 FIVB under-18 world championships in Egypt and was named the tournament’s top setter.
Orr, regarded as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2021, will play college volleyball at Nebraska.
She was one of two South Suburban Conference players among the five finalists for the Ms. Baden award, with Eastview right-side hitter Lauren Crowl being the other.
All-State volleyball
Six of the 15 players on the Class 3A All-State volleyball team announced last week are from the South Suburban Conference.
That group includes Eastview senior right-side hitter Lauren Crowl, Eagan junior right-side hitter Sienna Ifill, Lakeville North senior middle hitter Abbey Milner and Lakeville South senior outside hitter Ava Moes. Crowl (Minnesota), Milner (Creighton) and Moes (Tennessee) signed with Division I college programs last month, and Ifill has committed to Marquette.
Also representing the South Suburban on the All-State team are junior outside hitter Julia Hanson of Prior Lake and junior middle hitter Maddie Lipetzky of Shakopee.
Lakeville North senior outside hitter Maddy Hornyak and Eagan junior middle hitter Kendal Kemp were All-State Honorable Mention.
A traditional awards banquet was impossible because of the pandemic, so the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association announced the All-State awards and Ms. Baden award winner in a video presentation recorded at Apple Valley High School. Apple Valley assistant volleyball coach and coaches association official Jeff Groves presented the award winners.
