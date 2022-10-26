Eagan, North, Burnsville tennis players to compete at state

Lakeville North sophomore Keira Kelly won the Section 1AA singles championship and will play in the state girls tennis tournament beginning Thursday at the University of Minnesota. She is the first Lakeville North High School player, girl or boy, to win a section tennis championship.

 Photo submitted

Wildcats’ Li has 29-0 record, No. 3 seed

Players from Eagan, Lakeville North and Burnsville will compete in the Class AA girls individual tennis tournament beginning Thursday at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.

