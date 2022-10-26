Eagan, North, Burnsville tennis players to compete at state

Wildcats’ Li has 29-0 record, No. 3 seed
Players from Eagan, Lakeville North and Burnsville will compete in the Class AA girls individual tennis tournament beginning Thursday at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.
Qualifiers include Eagan ninth-grader Cassandra Li, who advanced to state for the second consecutive year. She faces Champlin Park senior Alex Repplier in a first-round match at 8 a.m.
Li reached the Class AA singles quarterfinals at the 2021 state tournament. The No. 3 seed in this year’s tourney, Li raced through the Section 3AA singles bracket, dropping no sets and only one game in four matches. She is 29-0 this season and has yet to lose a set. Li’s closest match this season was a 7-6(2), 7-5 victory over Claire Loftus of Rochester Mayo in August. Loftus is playing in the Class AA doubles tournament.
Lakeville North sophomore Keira Kelly advanced to state for the first time by winning the Section 1AA singles championship. Kelly, who’s ranked seventh in Class AA, is the first tennis player from Lakeville North High School to win a section tennis championship. She defeated Ana Medina of Rochester Mayo 6-2, 6-1 in the section final last week.
Kelly is 20-1 this season, with her only loss coming against Eagan’s Li.
Lakeville North coach Trish Staehling described Kelly as “a fierce competitor. She will make you beat her. She plays with a lot of determination and grit.”
Kelly will play Mounds View senior Katerina Smiricinschi in the first round. If Kelly and Li win their first-round matches, they will meet in the second round at noon Thursday.
Minnetonka teammates Kelsey Phillips and Sarah Shahbaz are the top two seeds in the Class AA singles bracket. Shahbaz is defending champion and Phillips finished third in the 2021 state tourney.
Burnsville’s girls tennis history includes two state singles champions, but Shawna Bruha and Addie Bowlby will be the first players from their school to compete in the doubles tournament. The Section 6AA doubles runners-up will play Emilija Medzuikaite and Maddie Prondzinski of Minnetonka in the first round at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Minnetonka duo is the No. 2 seed in the state tourney; seeded first are Karina Elvestrom and Meghan Jurgens, also of Minnetonka. Elvestrom was part of a state championship doubles team last year.
Bruha, a senior, and Bowlby, a junior, were mainstays in the Burnsville singles lineup as the Blaze took second to Lakeville South in the South Suburban Conference. They won their first four matches in the Section 6AA tournament, including a victory over Burnsville teammates Ashley King and Madisyn Krumholz, to reach the final. Nana Vang and Allyson Jay of Blake defeated Bruha and Bowlby in the section final.
Bowlby played first singles for Burnsville in the regular season, going 9-11 against competition that included several state tournament qualifiers. Bruha was 13-8 in singles. Bowlby and Bruha have a 5-1 doubles record.
Li, Kelly, Bowlby and Bruha are the only South Suburban Conference players to qualify for state this year.
The state Class AA tournament continues Friday with singles and doubles semifinal and consolation semifinal matches at 8 a.m. Championship, third place and consolation championship matches will be at 11:30 a.m. at Baseline Tennis Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.