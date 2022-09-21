Eagan loss hurts, but for a different reason

Wildcats had their chances against seventh-ranked Woodbury
Eagan’s football players were smarting from a home-field loss last week, but not in the same way other losses have stung.
Over the past half-dozen years the Wildcats have played numerous games where the outcome was all but certain ahead of time because they simply were overmatched. In the Sept. 15 game against Woodbury they were in it all the way against a team that reached the state Class 6A quarterfinals last season. Eagan led in the second half, but two costly turnovers in the fourth quarter turned the game in the seventh-ranked Royals’ favor, and they went home with a 23-14 victory.
Eagan coach Nick Johnson said the Wildcats’ emphasis has changed from trying to be competitive to closing out games when they get the chance.
“I reminded our kids that we are so much better than we’ve been in the past,” Johnson said. “We fought, and it’s been a long time since Eagan football has been in the game against a team like that. We made mistakes and we’ve got to learn from them, but I am extremely proud of how our kids played.”
The Wildcats (1-2) shook off an 83-yard touchdown pass on Woodbury’s first possession, eventually taking a 14-10 lead on their first possession of the third quarter when quarterback Carson Schwamb broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run.
Woodbury regained the lead about three minutes later. On the first play of the fourth quarter Eagan lined up to punt, but instead completed a 24-yard pass to keep possession at the Woodbury 35. The Royals, however, recovered an Eagan fumble on the next play.
The Eagan defense held, but a muffed punt reception returned possession to Woodbury at the Eagan 13-yard line, and they scored to take a nine-point lead with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining. Eagan missed a field goal with 3:11 remaining, and Woodbury ran out the clock.
Woodbury managed only 39 yards rushing, but junior quarterback George Bjellos completed 16 of 21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Bjellos scored the Royals’ final touchdown on a 2-yard run.
“That kid might be the best quarterback we see all year,” Johnson said. “Last year when we played those guys, they threw all over us and beat us by a lot. This year our D-backs especially played a heck of a lot better and our front seven did a nice job of getting some pressure on their quarterback. We made them think a little bit.”
Eagan senior Landon Tonsager scored on a 37-yard run in the first quarter, tying the game 7-7. The Wildcats rushed for 212 yards, with Schwamb gaining 73 on eight carries and Tonsager gaining 69 on 15 attempts. Schwamb completed five of eight passes for 60 yards and senior receiver Peter McGivern had four catches for 45 yards, including the reception on the fourth-quarter fake punt.
The Wildcats, Johnson said, did not play well in a 39-7 season-opening loss to Rosemount. Their play – and their confidence improved in a 42-12 victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Sept. 9 and in last week’s game against Woodbury.
“We have a group of seniors that care immensely, have put their heart and soul into this and have worked to build this thing out of the gutter,” Johnson said. “When we got our butts kicked by Rosemount we came back and had a phenomenal week of practice because I think our seniors knew we were better than that. We’ll learn from the mistakes. We have East Ridge coming in, and they’re a good team too. We’ll have a solid week of practice and go from there.”
East Ridge, which comes to Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, is 1-2 after defeating Hopkins 54-6 last week. The Raptors’ head coach is former Eagan High School player Dan Fritze. The East Ridge defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is Dave Fritze, who was Eagan’s first varsity head football coach and served in that role through the 2005 season.
