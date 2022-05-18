Wildcat track team wins spot in finals for first time since 2018
Eagan earned a spot in the state girls True Team track and field finals for the first time since 2018 after winning the Class 3A, Section 2 championship last week at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats are among several South Suburban Conference teams to qualify for the state finals. Others include the Rosemount boys and girls, both of which are defending Class 3A True Team champions, and the Lakeville South girls. The Class 3A True Team meet starts at 3:10 p.m. Friday with field event competition at Stillwater High School, followed by track events at 4. Competing in the state finals will be eight boys and eight girls section championship teams along with four wild-card teams in each gender.
Eagan finished third in the Section 2 boys meet May 10, with Stillwater winning the championship and the automatic state finals berth.
On the girls side, Eagan finished 77 points ahead of Stillwater in the Section 2 meet. The Ponies were the only team in the eight-school field to finish within 300 points of the Wildcats.
Team depth is the biggest factor in True Team meet success, but the Eagan girls had several individuals take the top step of the awards stand. That group includes ninth-grader Ava Ligtenberg, who won the 400 meters in 59.13 seconds.
Another ninth-grader, Lilah Bartels, won the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 42.63 seconds. Bartels’ teammate, ninth-grader Norah Sjerven, took second in the event.
Sophomore Keira Waldrop took first in the 300 hurdles in 47.49 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles in 16.25. Wildcats senior Sienna Ifill won the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 7 inches. Discus champion was Eagan junior Alysha Onwuneme, whose best throw was 122-11. Onwuneme also took second in the shot put.
Wildcat teams won two of the four girls relays, the 4x400 (4:03.96) and 4x800 (9:38.89). They placed second in the 4x100 and 4x200.
Depth proved important for Eagan in several events, including the 3,200 where three Wildcats placed first, second and sixth. Eagan also took first, second and 10th in the 300 hurdles, with senior Lauren Rocheford finishing second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles.
In high jump, Eagan took three of the top five places. They had three of the top four athletes in the discus.
Eagan girls teams have been to the state True Team finals eight other times, with the best finish was fifth in 2018.
Eagan didn’t win any events in the boys Section 2 True Team meet but several athletes came close, including senior Stephon Boodoo, who was third in the 100 in 11.30. Henry Heinlein, a sophomore, placed fourth in both hurdles races.
The Wildcat boys’ best showings were in relays with second place in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800, along with third in the 4x200. Hastings edged Eagan by 0.13 seconds to win the 4x100.
South Suburban Conference teams competing at the state True Team final face a quick turnaround next week with the conference championships beginning Tuesday, May 24, at Apple Valley High School. Preliminaries are May 24, with the finals scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.