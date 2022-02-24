Lakeville North's Abby Hahs, Burnsville's Bowman place 13th individually
Eagan finished seventh in the girls team standings at the state Alpine skiing meet Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.
The Wildcats were led by Courtney Bumpers, who finished 28th individually (18th among skiers in the team competition) with a two-run time of 1 minute, 25.27 seconds. Helen Paulsen was 46th overall in 1:29.14. Isabella Barrios (55th), Anna Schuller (71st), Caitlyn Bumpers (73rd) and Sage Kucin (76th) also represented Eagan at state.
Lakeville North senior Abby Hahs earned All-State by finishing 13th individually in 1:22.32. North’s Erin Hahs was 43rd and Lakeville South’s Erin Otteson finished 75th. Megan Young of Eastview had the 39th-fastest time on the Blue course but did not complete her run on the Red.
Forrest Bowman of Burnsville finished 13th in the boys race in 1:19.12 for two runs and earned All-State. James Nida of Lakeville South also was All-State after finishing 18th in 1:20.54. Connor Oujiri of Lakeville South finished 31st.
Minnetonka swept the boys and girls team championships. Adam Berghult of Edina was boys individual champion in 1:12.25. Berghult also won the Section 6 individual championship at Buck Hill.
Lauren Carlson of Duluth East won the girls individual championship in 1:18.14.
