Eagan girls 6th in state True Team finals

Wildcats take 1st, 2nd in two relays
Making their first appearance in the state True Team track and field finals since 2018, the Eagan girls came close to matching or bettering the best finish in school history.
The Wildcats took sixth place at the Class 3A finals May 20 at Stillwater High School, scoring 888 points. Minnetonka led three teams above 1,100 and won the championship. Two-time defending champion Rosemount placed third.
Eagan was just 11 points out of fifth place (Mounds View) and only 25.5 behind fourth-place St. Michael-Albertville. This year marks the fourth time Eagan has finished sixth in the True Team finals. The program’s best finish was in 2018, when it finished fifth.
Perhaps the most encouraging part from the Wildcats’ standpoint is young athletes put a significant percentage of their points on the board.
The Wildcats were at their best in relays, winning the 4x800-meter race in 9 minutes, 28.55 seconds for a seven-second margin over second-place Wayzata. In the 4x400, Eagan came in second to Minnetonka in 4:03.05.
Ninth-graders Norah Sjerven and Lilah Bartels were fifth and eighth in the 3,200, with Sjerven finishing in 11:25.24 and Bartels clocking at 11:35.26. A senior, Rina Aschemann, came in eighth in the 800 in 2:20.52.
Part of the Eagan squadron of young athletes, ninth-grader Josie Seehafer, ran 12.85 seconds in the 100 dash to place sixth. Another ninth-grader, Ava Ligtenberg, finished third in the 400 in 58.45. The winner of those races, Edina senior Maddie Dahlin, is defending Minnesota State High School League large-school champion in both.
Eagan sophomore Keira Waldrop finished eighth in the 300 hurdles in 48.52. That race also featured a defending state champion, Rosemount’s Ava Cinnamo.
Senior Ava Wood and ninth-grader Aadra Peterson finished in the top six in discus, with Wood throwing 119-7 for third place and Peterson hitting 114-3 for sixth. The event was won by another defending state champion, Jordan Hecht of Rosemount.
Peterson added a sixth place in shot put with 36-1.25.
Eagan senior Kajsa Thrawl cleared 10-6 in the pole vault, taking third place. Also getting third in a field event was senior Maren Sundberg, who had a 17-0.75 long jump.
The Wildcats are competing in the South Suburban Conference championships this week at Apple Valley High School. Preliminaries were Tuesday with finals scheduled for Thursday, after this edition went to press.
The new three-class format for MSHSL track and field brings some changes to the section format. Eagan remains in the largest class, as do all of the nine other South Suburban Conference schools. Eagan is part of an eight-team Section 3 that also has Apple Valley, Burnsville, East Ridge, Eastview, Hastings, Park of Cottage Grove and Rosemount. The Section 3 meet will be June 1 and 3 at Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights.
