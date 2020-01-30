Sophia Palmquist is individual medalist
Eagan/Eastview eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist won the girls individual championship by almost two seconds at the Buck Hill Invite last Friday.
The event is one of the top regular-season high school Alpine skiing invitationals in Minnesota and drew 16-team fields for the boys and girls races. Palmquist also led Eagan/Eastview to the girls team championship. Blake won the boys team championship, with St. Thomas Academy senior Jack Folkman the individual medalist.
The Eagan/Eastview girls had a team score of 313.53, the combined time (in seconds) of the team’s top six skiers. Palmquist led that group with a two-run time of 46.08 seconds, which also gave her the individual title. Erin Otteson of Lakeville South was second in 47.98.
Caitlyn Bumpers (sixth, 50.32) and Anna Schunckle (eighth, 50.50) also finished in the top 10 for the Eagan/Eastview girls. Annika Bowen was 16th, Courtney Bumpers 24th and Katelyn McClure 40th to also count toward the team score. Delaney Carlson was 84th and Helen Paulsen 101st for Eagan/Eastview.
Burnsville was fifth in the girls team standings with 339.49, with juniors Paige Peterson (12th, 52.09) and Emily Kettler (14th, 52.47) leading the Blaze.
Faith Kim finished 18th in 53.30 for the Apple Valley/Rosemount girls, who were sixth in the team standings.
Lakeville North was ninth in the girls standings. Panthers junior Peyton Servais, the defending state individual champion, did not race in the Buck Hill Invite, but sophomores Abby Haas (49.64) and Jane Steel (51.02) placed fifth and 10th.
Otteson, one of the top returning skiers from Lakeville South’s 2019 state team champion, finished second overall at the Buck Hill Invite. But no other South skier finished in the top 80 as the Cougars placed 13th as a team.
In the boys meet, St. Thomas Academy’s Folkman edged two Lakeville South skiers, Kyle Wentworth and John Olson, for the individual title. Folkman’s two-run time was 45.33 seconds. Wentworth was second in 45.45 and Olson took third in 45.49. Lakeville North senior Romeo Sweeney finished fourth in 46.69.
Blake came in a little more than two seconds ahead of second-place Lakeville North in the boys team standings. Sweeney and eighth-grader Lou Brucciani (18th, 50.25) finished in the top 20 for North, with Payton Kilbourn (40th), Riley Okubo (50th), Ryan Lambert (51st) and Dylan Castle (60th) also counting toward the Panthers’ total.
Seventh-grader Jevin Palmquist finished 10th in 48.46 for Eagan/Eastview, which was fifth in the team competition. Wentworth and Olson led Lakeville South to sixth.
Ross Boldus (13th) and Leyton Simmering (16th) were the top skiers for Apple Valley/Rosemount, which was ninth in the team competition. Burnsville had only four boys skiers, which caused the Blaze to tumble in the team standings, but Forrest Bowman (48.73) and Henry Purdy (48.87) were 11th and 12th individually.
Local skiers will return to Buck Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 4, for the Section 6 meet, with the top teams and individuals advancing to the state meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
