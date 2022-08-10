Eagan earns place in state amateur baseball tournament

Bandits win 4 of 5 in section playoffs
The Eagan Bandits, after an up-and-down regular season, hit their stride in the section playoffs and will go to the state men’s amateur baseball tournament for the first time since 2019.
Eagan, which was 8-8 in regular-season play in the River Valley League East, won four of its first five games in the Section 3B tournament. The Bandits will play Chanhassen for the championship later this week. Both teams are guaranteed of playing in the state tournament, with Eagan clinching its spot with an 8-6 victory over Shakopee on Aug. 5 at Goat Hill Park.
The Bandits’ roster includes 14 who played baseball for Eagan High School and three more who played for Rosemount. All played baseball in college.
This week, teams are playing for seeding in the state tournament bracket. Eagan is assured of no worse than the second seed from Section 3B and can earn the top seed by defeating Chanhassen twice.
The state tournament starts the weekend of Aug. 19-21 in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville. Tournament brackets had not been released when this edition went to press.
Section 3B consists of the eight teams in the River Valley League East, plus Young America from the Crow River Valley League South. By Aug. 5, the section’s four state qualifiers were determined. Chaska and Chanhassen advanced by winning their first two games in the double-elimination tournament. Prior Lake, the section’s eighth seed, defeated No. 6-seeded Burnsville 5-4 in an elimination game Aug. 5 to clinch a top-four finish in the section.
Eagan rallied from a four-run deficit after five innings in its victory over Shakopee. Blaze Bohall pitched five scorless innings in relief, while Roy Larson and Luke Dahl drove in the tying and go-ahead runs.
On Aug. 7, Eagan drubbed Prior Lake 13-1 in seven innings to assure itself of at least the No. 3 seed from the section. Prior Lake will be the fourth seed from Section 3B.
Chaska, which entered the section tournament as No. 1 seed, fell to Eagan 3-2 in an elimination game Tuesday night. Dom Lonetti was the winning pitcher and Larson earned a save.
That means Chaska will be the No. 3 seed from the section. Eagan goes to Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to play for the No. 1 seed. If the Bandits win it would require a second game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, also in Chanhassen.
The state Class B tournament will have 16 teams, and the first two rounds are single-elimination. The top seed from each of the four sections will play the No. 4 seed from another section in the first round. A section’s No. 2 seed will play the No. 3 seed from another section.
Once the Class B field is reduced to four teams, they will play double-elimination format to determine the state champion, with the final scheduled Sept. 4. Chanhassen is defending state champion.
Section 1B
Miesville, Dundas and Rochester have advanced to the state tournament through Section 1B, while Elko, New Market and Hampton play this weekend for the section’s final spot at state.
Miesville, the No. 1 seed, swept Hampton 7-0 and 7-3 in a best-of-three series Aug. 5 and 7. Rochester advanced with 14-0 and 7-0 victories over Elko.
Dundas defeated New Market 10-8 on Tuesday in the third game of their series to clinch a state berth.
The first-round losers move on to the “Redemption Round” for a place in the state tourney. Hampton, which has a number of players from Apple Valley, Rosemount and Farmington, plays at Elko at 8 p.m. Friday, with the winner playing at New Market at 2 p.m. Sunday for the right to go to state.
Class C
The St. Patrick Irish, with a roster including 10 current or former Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school players, will return to the state Class C tournament.
The Irish, who reached the Class C quarterfinals in 2021, clinched their return engagement by defeating Veseli 6-0 and Faribault 5-0 in the first two rounds of the Section 3C playoffs. Four teams from the eight-team section will play in the state tournament. St. Patrick plays host to Montgomery at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the winner earning the section’s No. 1 seed in the state tourney.
St. Patrick plays home games at Bonin Field between Jordan and New Prague. The No. 1 seed from Section 3 receives a bye in the first round of the 48-team, single-elimination Class C state tournament that begins the weekend of Aug. 17-19 in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
St. Patrick will make its fifth consecutive appearance in the state tournament and 18th overall.
Among the Lakeville players on the St. Patrick roster are North graduate Collin Denk, the winning pitcher against Veseli, and South grad Kal Brohmer, who drove in two runs against Faribault.
