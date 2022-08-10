Eagan earns place in state amateur baseball tournament

Eric Peterson of the Eagan Bandits men's amateur baseball team takes a swing during a Section 3B playoff game against Shakopee on Aug. 5 at Goat Hill Park. Eagan won 8-6 to qualify for the state tournament that begins next week.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Bandits win 4 of 5 in section playoffs

The Eagan Bandits, after an up-and-down regular season, hit their stride in the section playoffs and will go to the state men’s amateur baseball tournament for the first time since 2019.

Tags

Load comments