Dominant run game sparks Eastview comeback

Lightning get first varsity victory since 2019
It was looking like the same old story for Eastview – until the Lightning decided to write a new chapter.
Trailing by 20 points in the third quarter against Park of Cottage Grove, the Lightning appeared headed for another week of trying to dissect what went wrong and figuring out how to fix it.
But then Eastview’s rushing offense started gaining yards in chunks, scored on its final three possessions and left Cottage Grove with a 36-32 victory Sept. 16. The victory was Eastview’s first in varsity football since Oct. 11, 2019, ending a nine-game losing streak.
“It was huge for us to keep our wits about us and just keep playing,” Eastview coach Kelly Sherwin said.
And keep running. Eastview senior Layne Applegate entered the game at quarterback in the third quarter and completed two passes, which went for a touchdown and two-point conversion.
Otherwise, Eastview got it done on the ground with 357 rushing yards. Senior Tyler Jerstad gained 234 yards and scored three times, including the go-ahead touchdown on a 13-yard run with 56 seconds remaining.
Eastview scored on its first two possessions of the game then went into a lull as Park scored 26 consecutive points, seemingly taking control.
“We started out really well and everybody was doing their job, then we got away from it a little bit,” Sherwin said. “In football, if one guy’s wrong, everybody’s wrong. I thought finally after the second drive of the second half we kind of started to believe again and everybody started doing their job. (Park) is a team we think we’re as physical as, and we kind of turned the physicality in our favor at the end.”
Jerstad (67 yards) and Damon Green (37 yards) scored in the first quarter as Eastview took a 12-6 lead. By the third quarter, however, the Lightning trailed 32-12. They drove for a score with all running plays until the end, when Applegate threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Green.
Still, Eastview was down 13 points (32-19), but the Lightning got a mammoth break in the final minute of the third quarter when Park snapped the ball over its punter’s head, forcing him to run out of the end zone and concede a safety. Eastview received a free kick and drove for another score, all on the ground, with Jerstad scoring from 5 yards with 8 minutes, 49 seconds remaining. Applegate threw for a two-point conversion to Ezra Formaneck, who started the game at quarterback for Eastview, and it was 32-29.
Eastview forced Park’s offense to go three-and-out and got the ball at its own 20 with 7:41 remaining. The Lightning used most of the remaining time to score their go-ahead touchdown. Jerstad twice rushed for first downs on fourth-down plays.
A holding penalty pushed Eastview back to the Park 24 with 1:19 to play, but Applegate ran for 11 yards on first down and Jerstad took a pitch on the next play, cut back and scored.
“Other than that one penalty we were able to get into situations like second and five, second and two,” Sherwin said. “Our run game really took control. In the second quarter we started dancing a little in the backfield instead of running downhill, and once our guys started running downhill we were much better.”
Green rushed for 72 yards on six carries, rushing for one score and catching a touchdown pass.
Eastview (1-2) lost to Lakeville North and Woodbury in its first two games, but by Week 3 signs of progress were evident, Sherwin said.
“I think they’re guys who are starting to learn to do things right,” he said. “They’re starting to see the details of how everything matters and starting to get that culture back a little bit. Like every other program, you’re re-teaching all that stuff, and especially if you’ve had a tough couple of years you have to re-invent that culture a little bit.”
Eastview will play White Bear Lake (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The game will be at Eagan High School because of continuing renovations at the Eastview High Stadium. The Lightning hope to play their final two regular-season home games in their own stadium Oct. 15 and 21.
White Bear Lake lost to Blaine 23-21 in its opening game but since has defeated Roseville 27-0 and Mounds View 26-20.
