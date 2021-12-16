Three Lakeville South players sign during early period
Three players from state Class 6A champion Lakeville South were among those signing National Letters of Intent during the Division I football early signing period this week.
The early period started Wednesday and runs through Friday. Two Lakeville South tight ends who helped make the Cougars’ Power-T rushing attack go are committed to Division I schools – Chase Androff, headed to Nebraska, and Will Chlebecek, who chose St. Thomas.
Androff (6-foot-6, 235 pounds), who could move to offensive tackle in college, also was South’s leading receiver with 10 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown. He also had offers from Michigan State, Iowa State and several Ivy League colleges. Androff will join a Nebraska team that already has a Lakeville native starting on its offensive line – Bryce Benhart, who played for Lakeville North’s 2018 state championship team.
Chlebecek (6-4, 220), caught seven passes for 156 yards and two scores. He also played linebacker for the Cougars and had an offer from Northern Iowa.
Lakeville South linebacker Zach Juckel last week committed to play football for the Air Force Academy. As a senior, Juckel (6-3, 210) led the Cougars in tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks. He returned an interception for a touchdown and had seven pass defenses. South head coach Ben Burk described Juckel as the smartest player on the team. Princeton, Yale and several Football Championship Subdivision programs also expressed interest in Juckel.
Two Rosemount players will continue their football careers in a neighboring state, with receiver Cedric Wall expected to sign with North Dakota State and kicker/punter Leyton Simmering going to North Dakota.
Wall, who committed to NDSU in September, caught 29 passes for 504 yards and six touchdowns this season, earning a place on the All-District team. He also threw a 37-yard touchdown pass in an early season game against Edina. Wall is an All-State sprinter for the Rosemount boys track and field team that won the state Class AA championship last spring.
Simmering made seven field goals in 10 attempts, with range out to 50 yards, and punted for a 34.5-yard average, with 10 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20. Opposing teams seldom had a chance to return Simmering’s kickoffs as the majority reached the end zone for touchbacks. Simmering also was the starting goalkeeper for the Rosemount boys soccer team that finished second in the Class 3A state tournament.
Farmington offensive lineman Zach Cochnauer will sign with Missouri State, which was 8-4 this season and reached the first round of the FCS playoff. Cochnauer (6-5, 300) helped the Tigers go 6-5 this year and reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2003 – and for the first time as a Class 6A program. He’s also a member of the Tigers’ basketball team.
Missouri State’s coach is Bobby Petrino, who has been head coach at Louisville (twice), Arkansas and Western Kentucky, and was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for one season.
North Dakota State, which has reached the 2021 FCS playoff semifinals, will gain several recruits from Minnesota, including Burnsville offensive lineman Mateo Noriega. The Blaze senior captain is 6-5, 270, and committed to NDSU in July.
The National Letter of Intent signing period for Division II football begins Feb. 2, 2022. Players who don’t sign with Division I schools during the early period can do so in February.
The early signing period for Division I football was established in 2017 as a way to end the recruiting process early for players who had already made their decisions. It’s estimated that 80 percent of the football players signing with Division I schools do so during the early period.
But the early signing period also has been the subject of controversy, and the NCAA Football Oversight Committee reportedly has discussed tweaking or eliminating it. Critics say it has led to more coaches being fired earlier in the season so their replacements can get a head start on recruiting before the early signing period starts.
