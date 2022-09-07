Lakeville North defeats South in first Blanchard Aquatic Center meet
South Suburban Conference girls swimming and diving action started Sept. 1 with familiar names atop the leaderboard and some underclassmen making waves right out of the gate.
Lakeville North hosted crosstown rival Lakeville South in the inaugural meet at the new Blanchard Aquatic Center at Century Middle School (both Lakeville teams will use the facility for home meets). Sofia Gomez, Olivia Broback, Kirsten Dunbar and Ellen McFarlane of Lakeville North shared the honor of winning the first event in the new pool by taking the junior varsity 200-yard medley relay in 2 minutes, 16.66 seconds. They set the tone for a meet that was dominated by a strong Panther squad.
North juniors McKenna Hultgren and Izzy Satterlee won four individual events between then in the Panther varsity’s 94-86 victory. Hultgren won the 100 butterfly (1:00.22) and 100 backstroke (1:01.28), while a strong breaststroke leg by Satterlee gave her the 200 individual medley title in 2:13.57.
The most exciting showdown was in the 100 freestyle, pitting Satterlee against freshman teammate Payton Hultgren, winner of the 50 freestyle in 24.47, and South freshman Ana Clemon, just off a summer training season that saw her recognized as a top-10 fastest swimmer in her age group in the nation. Satterlee finished first in 54.33, narrowly edging Clemon in front of packed stands.
South swimmers won two individual events. Newcomer Taylor Hintz claimed the victory in the 200 freestyle, touching in 2:05.32. Fellow eighth-grader Kylie Huehne won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.16).
Lakeville North sophomore Veyda Wilson claimed the 500 freestyle in 5:40.58, with seventh-grader Theresa Anderson out-touching junior Ashley Miranda-Limon for second as North went 1-2-3 in the event.
Junior Daphne Fox led a sweep of the top three places in diving. She pushed the envelope with technically intricate dives, running away with the victory while looking quite collected. Fox, who finished seventh at the 2021 Class AA state meet, scored 236.15 points in her debut in the new Lakeville pool. Senior Julianna Holt was second with 156.90 and sophomore Quinn Weaver took third with 133.00.
Elsewhere in the SSC, defending conference champion Prior Lake beat Farmington 94-82, but it was Jordyn Schmucker of the Tigers that made history. Schmucker broke the Hidden Oaks Middle School diving record that was set nine years ago and improved her Farmington record to 277.45 points.
Shakopee moved to 1-0 on the season with a decisive victory over Burnsville. Shakopee is led by senior Haley Zelen, a returning Minnesota state champion, All-American and Junior National qualifier. Zelen has committed to the University of Wisconsin. Shakopee hosted Prior Lake on Thursday in one of the season’s most anticipated matchups, with the winner a strong possibility to be the eventual SSC champion.
Lakeville North (1-0) traveled to Eagan (1-0) while Lakeville South hosted Rosemount (1-0) in other Sept. 8 conference meets.
Lakeville South will be host of the first-ever Cougar Relays at the Blanchard Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 10. Also competing are Lakeville North and the three Rochester public school teams, Century, John Marshall and Mayo. Prior Lake also will hold an invitational Saturday with SSC rivals Burnsville and Shakopee in attendance.
Dual meet action picks up again Sept. 15, with South visiting Burnsville and North hosting Farmington. Meets begin at 6 p.m.
