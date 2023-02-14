Divers, ironmen take center stage in SSC finale

South’s Woodson breaks school record held by his coach
South Suburban Conference diving grabbed the spotlight at the final meet of the regular season at Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville.
Lakeville South junior Porter Woodson pulled off something thought to be nearly unobtainable – a school record on the 1-meter board. He scored 295.65 points in the event during the Cougars’ 95-69 victory over Burnsville on Feb. 7. Woodson will be the top seed in diving at the Section 1AA meet next week.
The previous school record of 295.50 was set in 2021 by Keegan Gare, now an associate diving coach for Lakeville South. When he graduated, Gare held school records for six- and 11-dive competitions.
“Porter is an amazing young man on and off the pool deck,” said Gare. “I’m not at all surprised he broke my record. I knew he would, either this season or next. Porter has a gift for this sport, and he made that very clear” in the Burnsville meet.
Burnsville’s Zander Boyko finished in second place with 170.85 points. Boyko, a first-year diver, improved his previous-best score by about 19 points. His teammate Max Rocca, an eighth-grader, finished fifth with 87.50 points and improved his season best by more than 20 points.
Breckin McGill, a seventh-grader and first-year diver for South, finished third with 159.85 points. He is joined on the Cougar squad by junior Alex Shannon and ninth-grader Quintin Constine, who moved into diving after swimming the previous year and presents a dual threat in the pool. Senior Owen Constine, in his only year of diving for South, finished fourth with 112.85 points in the Burnsville meet. Sophomore Lucas Loerzel rounds out the diving squad for South, which has one of the deepest and most talented diving groups in the state.
‘Ironman’ competition wraps regular season
The Cougars and Blaze swimmers enjoyed some friendly competition, trying different events to close out their regular season. Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen and Burnsville coach Ben Mauser noted some personal bests as their teams charge into the postseason.
Ringeisen said junior Brandon Clark, senior captains Dylan Flottemesch and Danny Phan, and freshman Dylan McHale had impressive swims. Clark, a diver for the Cougars his sophomore year, has solidified his place on the swimming squad. In his first year swimming he has added all four strokes to his resume and competed in the 200-yard individual medley for the first time. He also had the fastest split in the junior varsity 200 freestyle relay at 27 seconds.
Flottemesch and Phan, with the other seniors, helm the Cougar squad. Flottemesch anchored the 400 JV freestyle relay with a 59.15-second split, a time that would have placed fifth in the varsity 100 freestyle. Meanwhile, Phan has been making remarkable progress, particularly on his sprints, and pulled off third-place finishes in butterfly and breaststroke for JV.
McHale joined South’s squad in his eighth-grade year. He swims every competitive stroke but shines in the sprints, where he is already far ahead of his times last year and is poised to have a strong meet at the SSC junior varsity championships.
Mauser, the Burnsville coach, said one fun thing to watch when swimming at a new facility like the Blanchard Aquatic Center is reaction times off the blocks, which are captured with the advanced technology. Mauser said senior Victor Ekstrand, also a captain for the Burnsville boys volleyball team, dropped 56.56 seconds between his three events for one of the Blaze’s best individual showings.
Burnsville senior captains Ben Edwards, Matthias Wong and Jack Steglich joined South senior Noah Lind, junior Gage Boushee and freshman Grady Evenson in the “Ironman” challenge, which each swimming the last four events to test their endurance. Wong won the 100 backstroke for the Blaze.
Both teams ended the meet and their regular seasons with a 400 individual medley relay. The three Blaze captains together with Daniel Rojas, Steglich (with a season-best breaststroke of 1 minute, 26.04 seconds), Ekstrand, Harrison Keller, and divers Boyko and Rocca each swam a 100 individual medley leg on varsity or junior varsity.
Alex Morelli, Carter Nesbitt, Connor Zak, Brenden Beach, Henry Breza, Tyler Pihlstrom, Isaac DeMaster, Tien Cao and Miquel Corral all joined the 400 IM relay fun for South.
“It is always fun to swim this 400 IM Relay for the athletes, coaches and crowd,” said Mauser. Ringeisen and Mauser said they would like to see this considered as a fourth relay in the official high school lineup, behind the 50 freestyle in the front half of the meet.
SSC JV championships
Ekstrand led the Blaze charge at the SSC JV championships on Feb. 11 in his final high school meet. Ekstrand finished 13th in the 50 freestyle (29.91), dropping over two seconds from his previous best. The 200 freestyle relay team of Myles Ridore, Nolan Johnson, Ekstrand and Max Rocca placed 12th.
Mauser said he enjoyed seeing what the end of the season held for the younger members of his team. The highest finisher for the Blaze was Boyko, who was eighth in the 100 backstroke, dropping over six seconds from his entry time to finish in 1:16.58 and earning his way to the medal stand. Rocca placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke, matching his previous best time of 1:26.71.
“All but two of our individual swims at JVs were personal best times,” Mauser said.
