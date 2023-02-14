Divers, ironmen take center stage in SSC finale

Lakeville South's Dylan Flottemesch makes a turn in the 200-yard individual medley during a recent South Suburban Conference boys swimming meet against Burnsville.

 Photo by Tera Girardin

South’s Woodson breaks school record held by his coach

South Suburban Conference diving grabbed the spotlight at the final meet of the regular season at Blanchard Aquatic Center in Lakeville.

Tags

Load comments