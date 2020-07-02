With mix of high schoolers and veterans, town team starts 3-0
The Eagan Bandits’ logo – an image of a face on a baseball, partially covered by a mask – seems sadly appropriate for the COVID-19 era of men’s amateur baseball.
The Bandits, however, will try to make something good out of a shortened town ball season by loading up on Eagan players in an attempt to return to the Class B state tournament in August.
“Of the Class B teams, I think we have the most players that are from whatever town they play for,” said Bandits player/coach J.D. Dorgan, himself an Eagan High School alumnus (class of 2010). “We’re probably 80 percent Eagan players. We have a couple of St. Olaf (College) players who are from Woodbury and a couple of Rosemount kids, but we don’t pull from other areas. Eagan High School this year was supposed to have a really good team, so it’s nice to get some of those players, too.”
When men’s amateur teams received permission to start playing last month, the Bandits had no problem finding people anxious to play. The active roster is bulging, with 28 players. That number has to be 25 or fewer by July 31 per Minnesota Baseball Association rules, but Dorgan said several Bandits players likely will have to cut short their summer seasons to return to college.
The Bandits, who were tied for 10th in the preseason Class B rankings, are seeking to return to the state tournament after getting there in 2019 but losing to the Moorhead Brewers in the first round. Section playoffs are scheduled to begin in early August.
In a normal season, the Bandits would have played a dozen games or more by now. This year, thanks to the coronavirus delay, they have played only three times – winning all three before heading into a weeklong Fourth of July break. One of the victories is 5-3 over two-time defending Class B champion Chanhassen. They routed the Excelsior Islanders 12-1 on Tuesday in their first home game of the summer at Goat Hill Park in Eagan.
The 10-run rule shortened Tuesday’s game to 6 1/2 innings, and Dorgan said he wouldn’t have minded getting in the full nine to make sure everybody on the Bandits’ roster got adequate time on the field. The home dugout at the Big Goat baseball field didn’t accommodate the 21 Eagan players who dressed for Tuesday’s game, especially with social distancing protocol in effect, so several Bandits occupied lawn chairs outside the dugout.
“I’m just trying to get as many players in as possible,” Dorgan said. “We got every position player in, and the pitchers who didn’t (Tuesday) pitched last weekend. We had some pitchers we wanted to see throw, and they all did a good job.”
The core group of Bandits players have been together for several years, but this summer there’s an infusion of talent from the high school program. Four of them are expected to play for Eagan’s team in the Baseball Alliance of Minnesota (this year’s substitute for American Legion baseball, which canceled its 2020 season) as well as make appearances for the town team.
On Tuesday, Eagan played a 16-year-old – Liam Martin, an infielder and pitcher who’s rated one of the top Minnesota prospects in the high school class of 2022.
“The age range is 16 to 32 or 33,” Dorgan said. “I’ve also coached the Legion team the last couple of years and I’ve tried to hint when I wanted a player to do both. They know we’re a pretty decent town team, and they’re trying to play as much baseball as possible. I think the high school players look forward to coming, and they mesh well with the guys who have been on the town team.”
The delay in starting the amateur baseball season meant players who were out of college might have gone months without picking up a bat. “That’s one reason I added high schoolers; they’ve been practicing,” Dorgan said. “Our last game last year was in August, and that’s the last time I swung a bat. We’ve been playing the college and high school kids right away because they’ve been playing more recently than some of the older guys.”
Eagan’s lineup is anchored by veterans such as Roy Larson and Luke Dahl, who Dorgan described as players that will hit regardless of how much time they spent in batting cages in the winter. Neal Kunik, Kevin Kunik, Jake Ossell and Chad Czaplewski are part of a deep group of pitchers.
The core group consists mainly of former Eagan High players now in their 20s. “We grew up together playing. We get along, have the same interests,” Dorgan said. “We don’t have a coach who runs the team that’s 50, 60 or 70 years old. Not that there’s anything wrong with the teams that do that, but I think I have a better understanding of what a 26-year-old or 23-year-old is going through right now than somebody who’s retired with grandkids.”
One of the things the Bandits try to balance is taking the game seriously, but not too seriously.
“We’ll have guys who can’t make it to some games because of work, or they play slowpitch softball,” Dorgan said. “We try not to overload them with games, so that when there’s no COVID they can play softball or go to the lake. I think that’s what makes everyone want to come back, because it doesn’t take up their whole summer.”
The Bandits’ first game following the July 4 break is at Chanhassen at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. The next day, they play the Minneapolis Cobras at home at 8 p.m.
