Defensive progress at root of Tigers’ playoff run

Farmington faces Eden Prairie in Class 6A football quarterfinals
Farmington’s presence in the Class 6A football quarterfinals can be traced to a defensive renaissance.
The Tigers looked like anything but a state tournament team when Shakopee dropped 63 points on them in Week 3 of the regular season. They allowed 36 to Lakeville South the next week, but then that’s six points fewer than the undefeated Cougars scored against Eden Prairie.
The defense licked its wounds, then turned testy down the stretch. Farmington (6-4) has won five of its last six games, with the most recent a 34-0 blowout of Minnetonka in the Class 6A round of 16 on Nov. 5. The Tigers held Minnetonka to 57 yards rushing and intercepted two passes to earn their first shutout of the season.
Now, Farmington gets a second chance against Eden Prairie in the state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Chanhassen High School. The teams met in the second week of the regular season, with Eden Prairie winning 37-29 at Tiger Stadium. Eden Prairie took a two-touchdown lead early, but Farmington rallied and trailed by only one point before the Eagles (9-1) pulled away again.
Farmington’s chances in the rematch hinge on the Tigers being a different team now than they were then, especially on defense. Co-head coach Rick Sutton said he believes that’s the case.
“Our players on defense have really dedicated themselves to getting better, and the last five or six games they have played very well,” Sutton said. “It’s been a lot of fun to watch.”
The Tigers also seem anxious to have people dismiss their chances because their 6-4 record is tied with St. Michael-Albertville for the worst among the Class 6A survivors.
“We’re 6-4, but the four losses are against teams that are in the state tournament,” Sutton said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to play Eden Prairie again. We think we’re a much better team than we were the first time we played them.”
Minnetonka came to Farmington with a dangerous passing offense led by quarterback Will Martin, who has completed more than 70 percent of his throws. The Tigers dealt with it by stuffing the Skippers’ running game and keeping the Tonka receivers in front of them.
“We tackled well, and the longest pass play we allowed was about 30 yards,” Sutton said. “We were able to keep them from making big plays.”
The biggest play was on a Minnetonka pass – except that Farmington’s Jonathan Shrum intercepted it and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left in the second quarter. The Tigers’ who moments earlier had taken the lead on a Rod Finley touchdown run, now had a 14-0 halftime lead.
Finley, who rushed for 120 yards, added two more touchdown runs in the third quarter and backup quarterback Jonah Ask scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth.
Ask came into the game in the third quarter to replace starter Connor Weed, who was injured. Sutton said Weed could have returned but the defense and Ask were playing so well that the coaches thought it best to give Weed the rest of the night off. Weed is expected to be available for the Eden Prairie game.
Farmington gained fewer than 60 yards rushing the first time it played Eden Prairie, due at least in part to the fact the Tigers were trailing most of that game. As the season progressed the rush offense has improved and the Tigers now have confidence in it at a time of the season when a strong run game is needed.
“We think our offensive line is very physical,” said Sutton, who oversees the Farmington offense. “And my thing is, we’ll adjust to what the defense is showing us and do whatever we need to do to win. If it’s running 50 times, great. If it’s throwing 50 times, great.”
The Farmington-Eden Prairie winner will play Maple Grove or Woodbury in the Class 6A semifinals Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Woodbury 20, Rosemount 3
For Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann, one of the most meaningful among the myriad of football statistics is the turnover plus-minus.
One the infrequent occasions Rosemount has lost over the last decade, Erdmann has been able to point to turnovers as a big reasons.
Turnovers bit the Irish on Nov. 5 in a 20-3 loss to Woodbury in a Class 6A round of 16 game. The Irish (5-5) lost two fumbles and threw an interception, while Woodbury (9-1) was turnover-free.
The first lost fumble proved to be a momentum-changing play. Already up 3-0, Rosemount drove inside the Woodbury 20-yard line before a bad exchange put the ball on the ground. Woodbury defensive lineman Ugonna Okeke not only recovered, he returned it 57 yards to flip field position. Woodbury scored to take the lead shortly thereafter.
With windy conditions hampering the passing game, Woodbury ran a number of plays out of the Wildcat formation and rushed for 141 yards. Rosemount was held to 155 yards total, including 91 on the ground.
Leyton Simmering kicked a 48-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Irish the lead – and as it turned out, their only points. Quarterback Vincent Pyne was Rosemount’s leading rusher with 52 yards and Will Priest gained 30. Miles Townsend caught one pass for 35 yards.
