Top-ranked Cougars defeat No. 7 Farmington
Even if Lakeville South’s players and coaches wanted to ignore the rankings, that would be next to impossible.
The Cougars, ranked first in the state’s largest high school football enrollment class, don’t have the luxury of anonymity. So, they’ll go for the next-best thing.
“We want to embrace it,” coach Ben Burk said following Friday’s 41-7 victory over seventh-ranked Farmington. “If you’re the No. 1 team, you’re going to get everybody’s best game. We’ve had three weeks of that. We’re excited to see the kids respond the way they have.”
The Cougars were 5-0 after defeating Prior Lake, Lakeville North and Farmington in their last three games. They were heavily favored to finish the regular season 6-0 as they played Wednesday at home against Eagan (1-4), which broke a 27-game losing streak last week. Class 6A playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, with Class 6A teams expected to play three rounds.
Friday’s game at Tiger Stadium was the biggest of the season for Farmington, which had opened with four consecutive victories. The Tigers had trouble activating their running game (65 yards in 33 attempts) but had opportunities to make things uncomfortable for Lakeville South. Farmington was inside the South 20-yard line four times but scored only once.
Farmington’s touchdown came in the second quarter on quarterback Alex Berreth’s 8-yard run. The Tigers took over at the South 10 after the Cougars were stopped on fourth and short.
Other than that, the Cougars defense stepped up when needed – and it was needed often.
“Our defense played great. We were thrown into some tough positions, had a bunch of short fields. We had three goal-line stands off three turnovers,” said senior defensive end and tight end Riley Mahlman. “We had a few turnovers that shouldn’t have happened and rarely do, but it was a fun game. We love getting after the QB when they spread it out. It’s a fun atmosphere.”
Lakeville South took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on 20-yard touchdown runs by running back Carson Hansen and backup quarterback Camden Dean. After Berreth’s touchdown brought Farmington within six points in the second quarter, Hansen scored again on a 28-yard run
Hansen, a 6-0, 185-pound sophomore, had two more touchdown runs in the second half. After getting just five carries in the Cougars’ first two games, Hansen has 439 rushing yards and nine touchdowns the last three weeks.
The back-breaker was a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Reid Patterson in the third quarter, which ran South’s lead to 34-7. Patterson, who also gets most of the first-team snaps at quarterback, had two interceptions on defense as well as 56 yards rushing.
Hansen gained 111 yards on 11 carries and scored four times.
Berreth completed 15 of 30 passes for 182 yards. Isaac Ask, Eli Green, Rod Finley and Max Darrington had three receptions each, with Ask’s three catches covering 62 yards.
Playing against Farmington’s offense was a change for South, which has faced mostly run-oriented teams.
“We have athletes, but so do they,” Mahlman said. “We’re used to playing ground-and-pound teams like Prior Lake and North. We definitely had a bunch of guys step up this week. (Allowing) no huge plays was a big emphasis in our practice.”
The Cougars outscored Farmington 120-27 in their previous two meetings, but Burk said the coaches spent much of the week telling the players “Farmington’s a good team, and it’s not always going to be like it was last year.
“Sometimes you’re going to have to win ugly, and that’s the way I would classify this,” Burk added. “I don’t think we played our best football. Part of that is because of (Farmington) coach (Adam) Fischer and those guys over there. They created some havoc. It was a good opportunity for us to evaluate our kids being able to respond to being punched in the mouth. They did so, the way we wanted them to, and I’m just proud of their effort.”
Farmington closed the regular season at Lakeville North on Wednesday (after this edition went to press) before beginning preparations for its first postseason game Nov. 17.
