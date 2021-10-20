Irish boys, girls teams qualify for state
It took until Oct. 19 for Rosemount to push its boys soccer record above .500, but for the Irish it’s definitely better late than never.
As it turned out, the victory that gave them a winning record is the same one that put them in the state tournament. Rosemount, which has defended well almost all season, made a first-half goal by Nick Wenthe hold up in a 1-0 victory over Eastview in the Class 3A, Section 3 championship game Tuesday at Eagan High School.
Rosemount will play in the state tournament for the third time overall and first time since 2014. And for the first time in school history, both Irish teams will be at state in the same year. Rosemount’s girls defeated Eagan 1-0 in the second half of the Section 3 championship doubleheader played Tuesday.
State tournament seedings and pairings will be announced Saturday, but quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday, Oct. 26, through Thursday, Oct. 28.
The Irish (7-6-3) won the section final barely two weeks after losing to Eastview 5-1 in a regular-season game Oct. 4.
“I think they overlooked us,” said senior midfielder Isaac Lewis, one of the Rosemount captains. “They walked all over us the last time we played, so they had to be confident coming into this game. But we played one of our best games of the year.
“Apple Valley did the same thing (against Rosemount in the Section 3 semifinals). They might have overlooked us a little bit and didn’t play their best game.”
But there were signs the Irish were on an uptick. Two days after being routed by Eastview, Rosemount played to a scoreless time against South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South, which at the time was undefeated and ranked second in Class 3A.
A pattern emerged – the Irish might not score a lot (14 goals in 16 games), but they don’t give up much in their end of the field.
“Eastview’s a good team. They’re loaded with athletes,” Rosemount coach Todd Farrington said. “We knew we’d need to be better organized in the back if we played them again. But we thought we would be. If you look at our record, we’ve allowed two goals or more in only four games all year.”
Irish goalie Leyton Simmering made six saves in the section final. Rosemount had a goalkeeping dilemma in its previous section game. The Irish were playing Apple Valley the same night as a Rosemount football game at Prior Lake. Simmering, who’s ranked as the state’s top kicking prospect, was at the football game (he is expected to pursue football in college). Sophomore Eli Lewis made his first start of the season in the section semis against Apple Valley and allowed one goal in 100 minutes as the Irish won in a shootout.
In the second half of the section final, Rosemount was able to move as many as six players back within 35 yards of its goal to cut down Eastview’s room to operate. The Lightning’s top offensive players – senior Noah Landwer and juniors Asher Ozuzu and Nick Karam – struggled to find lanes to shoot at the Rosemount goal. Eastview, which outscored its previous two Section 3 tournament opponents 8-2, finished 8-8-2.
Rosemount’s section title run really started with the tie against Lakeville South in the final game of the regular season. “That was the game that told us if we play well, we can play with anybody,” Farrington said.
Lewis said it can only help the Irish to go into the state tournament without a lot of buzz. “We can be dangerous because we play as a team,” he said. “We’re not relying on one or two superstars.”
Section 3 girls: Rosemount 1, Eagan 0
Much like the boys team, Rosemount’s girls made a first half goal stand up as they return to the state tournament.
Rosemount midfielder Ava Grate took a long-range shot that hit the bottom of the crossbar and deflected off the hand of Eagan goalie London Anderson, who leaped to try to deflect the ball over the goal.
Also like the Rosemount boys, once the Irish girls get a lead they tend to keep it. Rosemount (18-1) got its 11th consecutive shutout. The team outscored opponents 12-0 in three section tournament games.
The last time Rosemount allowed a goal was Sept. 16 in a 4-2 loss to Lakeville North, the team the Irish tied for the South Suburban Conference championship. Lakeville North also has advanced to the state tourney following a 5-0 victory over Farmington in the Section 1 final.
Rosemount goalkeeper Jordan Hecht has 17 shutouts in 19 games. Grate’s goal against Eagan was her 14th of the season, tying Taylor Heimerl for the team lead.
Eagan (10-6-3) was trying to repeat its upset of Rosemount in a section final. Last year the Wildcats scored in the second half to defeat Rosemount 1-0 in the Section 3 championship game. That was as far as the teams could go last year as the Minnesota State High School League chose not to hold state soccer tournaments because of the pandemic.
