Rosemount stifles Centennial in the second half, will face Chaska in final
Rosemount shot 33 percent from the field in its state girls basketball semifinal, 46 percent from the free-throw line, and was outrebounded.
And now the Irish are on to the championship game.
How? Because opponents still have to score against the Irish, who are the stingiest defensive team in Class 4A. When the offense sputtered they turned to defense, which led them to a 40-33 victory over Centennial on Wednesday night at the Target Center.
It sets up a state final between two schools that haven’t been on that stage in a while. The Irish play Chaska in the Class 4A championship game at 8 p.m. Friday.
Rosemount is at state for the fourth time and reached the championship game only once before – a 41-33 loss to Edina in the Class AA final in 1988 (Class AA was the larger of two enrollment classes at the time). Chaska’s best finish in six previous state appearances was second in Class 3A in 1998.
It’s a matchup of contrasting styles. Rosemount (20-3) allows 37.3 points per game, more than three fewer than any other Class 4A team. Undefeated Chaska (17-0) is third in scoring in the enrollment class at 72.9 points.
The key questions are, can Rosemount force Chaska into a lower-scoring game, and do the Hawks have anything left in the tank after defeating Hopkins 67-62 in the other Class 4A semifinal Wednesday? Hopkins, ranked first nationally by ESPNW, went into the tournament as the solid favorite. Chaska, ranked 25th nationally, took the lead over the Royals midway through the first half and kept it the rest of the game.
The Chaska victory also ended Hopkins’ 78-game winning streak and leaves the Royals tied with the 1999-2002 Fosston teams for the state girls record. Before Thursday, the last team to beat Hopkins was Eastview in the 2018 Class 4A final.
Rosemount’s struggles on offense prevented the Irish from pulling away against Centennial, but the Cougars (21-2) found it brutally difficult to put the ball in the basket. Centennial went the final 17 minutes without a field goal and made one of 22 shots in the second half. The Cougars shot 24 percent for the game.
Centennial’s lone second-half basket tied the game 27-27. Rosemount regained the lead on three-pointers by Alexa Ratzlaff and Helen Staley and held Centennial scoreless for almost five minutes to take a six-point lead.
Although Centennial managed just eight points in the second half, the Cougars were within one at 34-33 with 2 minutes, 26 seconds remaining. Baskets by Ratzlaff and Tayah Leenderts, plus two free throws by Ratzlaff, finally put the game out of reach.
Guard Nicole O’Neil led Rosemount with 10 points, all in the first half. Ratzlaff had nine points, five steals and two blocks. Leenderts finished with eight points and seven rebounds, and Staley had seven points, nine rebounds and five assists. Guard Ivory Finley also had seven rebounds.
