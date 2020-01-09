Unbeaten South basketball team wins rivalry game
Lakeville South’s boys basketball team remains undefeated, but coach Joe Janquart said the Cougars haven’t peaked.
For one thing, he’d like to see the Cougars become more proficient on offense. Janquart said that should happen eventually, but until it does, he knows he can count on the team to defend.
The Cougars defeated Lakeville North 61-44 last Friday and Rosemount 69-47 on Tuesday, improving to 10-0 overall. South has held its last seven opponents to 47 points or fewer.
Going into this week’s play, Lakeville South was the only team in Class 4A holding opponents below 50 points a game. While points allowed isn’t necessarily a fool-proof measurement of defensive prowess, it does show where South’s strength lies.
“We can put pressure on and we have some bigs around the hoop who can wreak a little havoc,” Janquart said after Friday’s game at Lakeville North. “We’re really pleased with how we’re defending. Our guys understand personnel and scouting reports. They’ve really bought in. They’re an intelligent group. We know we need to improve our scoring, but a game like this kind of dictates that you have to defend.”
South’s ability to defend figures to be particularly important in an upcoming three-game stretch against South Suburban Conference contenders Prior Lake, Shakopee and Eastview, who are a combined 21-6. The Cougars face Prior Lake (and Marquette recruit Dawson Garcia, who’s averaging 31.6 points a game) at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakeville South won at Lakeville North for the second consecutive year. Last year the Cougars were the only team to beat North in conference play. North went on to win the Section 1 championship and finish second in the state Class 4A tournament.
This year’s Panthers are re-tooling behind returnees such as guards Carter Patterson and Josh Kamara. North (5-5) scored just 15 points in the first half of Friday’s game, when the crosstown rivals contested just about every possession and shot.
“A lot of our kids played in this game last year, so we had an idea of what we were getting into. Experience matters,” Janquart said. “We don’t need to hype this game up at all. They know what it is.”
Lakeville South junior guard Reid Patterson scored eight points, about eight below his average, but sophomore forward Avery Mast scored 21. Mast’s performance didn’t surprise Janquart.
“We know we have a number of guys who can play,” the coach said. “We’re looking at our bench quite frequently, determining what’s most appropriate for every game, who’s improving, what we need.”
Senior guard Joe Bachinski added nine points for South. Junior guard Will Blascziek led Lakeville North with 11 points and sophomore Landon Mohs had seven.
South had some difficulty with turnovers against North’s 1-2-2 defense, but the Cougars’ own defense allowed them to pull away in the second half, when they led by as many as 25 points.
Lakeville North lost 77-64 on Tuesday to an Eastview team that now is 9-1. Eastview, like the Panthers, played in the 2019 state Class 4A tournament. Both teams can’t reach state this year because Lakeville North was moved to Section 3, where Eastview is defending champion.
Lakeville North plays at Eagan at 7 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.