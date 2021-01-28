Defending champion Cougars open Alpine season with a victory

Defending state champion Lakeville South took first at the opening South Suburban Conference boys Alpine skiing meet Jan. 21 at Buck Hill, with Cougars seniors William Nida and Joe Olson finishing first and second individually.
Lakeville North, the defending girls state champion, finished second to Prior Lake in the opening meet.
This year, SSC meets will be held Thursdays through Feb. 25. Teams will compete two or three at a time, with heats at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. at Buck Hill. Combined results from the six varsity race days will determine conference champions.
Buck Hill is not allowing spectators at South Suburban Conference events this season, but races are expected to be shown on live web cameras at www.buckhill.com.
The Minnesota State High School League hasn’t announced whether or not there will be a state meet, although a decision could come at its next board of directors meeting scheduled Feb. 4. If there’s a postseason for Alpine skiing, it’s projected that section meets would be the week of March 1, with the state meet the week of March 8 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Boys race
South’s Nida completed two runs in 40.54 seconds to finish first overall at the Jan. 21 conference meet. Olson’s second-place time was 41.78. Sophomores Alex Papanikolaou (seventh) and Connor Oujiri (ninth) also finished in the top 10.
A team’s top seven skiers can count toward the team score. Lakeville South also had a 14th place from seventh-grader Jack Olson, 25th from sophomore James Nida and 29th from junior Grant Lillihei.
Lakeville North was second in the conference opener, 35 points behind Lakeville South. Ninth-graders Lou Brucciani (fourth, 43.91) and Riley Okubo (eighth, 45.35) placed in the top 10 individually, as did sophomore Payton Kilbourn (10th, 46.03).
Eagan was fourth of the eight boys teams, with seniors Grant Strop, Evan Brown and Joey Peterson placing 11th, 13th and 17th.
Ross Boldus of Rosemount finished fifth individually in 44.45, with his brother Robert taking sixth in 44.74. They led the Irish to fifth in the team standings.
Sixth-place Burnsville/Shakopee’s top finishers were Forrest Bowman (12th) and Jayden Chow (16th).
Eastview senior Ryan Whalen was third individually in 42.85. The Lightning finished seventh as a team. Apple Valley was eighth, with the Eagles’ top skier, Zachary Forkenbrock, coming in 27th.
Girls race
Prior Lake placed four skiers in the top 13 to edge Lakeville North by five points at the girls conference opener. North had five skiers in the top 20 but competed without Peyton Servais, who won the 2019 state individual championship and was runner-up in 2020.
Leading North were juniors Abigail Hahs (46.42) and Jane Steel (47.24), who were third and fourth individually. Senior Tera Cunningham was 11th, ninth-grader Leah Hahs finished 16th and senior Andrea Ray placed 19th.
Eastview senior Kate Young finished second individually in 45.54 and helped the Lightning to third in the team standings. Ninth-grader Megan Young was seventh in 48.38 and junior Katelyn McClure (17th) also was in the top 20.
Sisters Caitlyn and Courtney Bumpers topped the lineup for fourth-place Eagan. Caitlyn, a sophomore, was sixth overall in 47.71, with Courtney, an eighth-grader, eighth in 48.55. Helen Paulsen was 14th and Delaney Carlson 18th for the Wildcats.
Emily Kettler (15th) and Anna Tran (20th) were the top skiers for the Burnsville/Shakopee girls team, which placed fifth.
Leading the combined Apple Valley/Rosemount team were Emma Linnett (21st), Kendall Schultz (22nd) and Sophie Thomas (27th).
Lakeville South was seventh in the girls team standings but had two individuals in the top 10 – junior Erin Otteson (fifth, 47.55) and eighth-grader Silje Grasdal (ninth, 48.76).
Ashley George of Prior Lake won the individual medal in 45.08.
