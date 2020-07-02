Dakota County Technical College has submitted nominations for 2019–2020 NJCAA All-Academic Awards for teams and individual players. The DCTC Blue Knights baseball team had a 3.20 grade-point average and the Blue Knights softball team achieved a 3.14 GPA. In recognition of their classroom achievements, the two teams have been nominated for the NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Awards.
In addition, 17 Blue Knights softball, volleyball, soccer and baseball players have been nominated for NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards. Individual student-athlete nominations include:
Baseball – Tommy Blackstone 4.0, Caleb Ditmarson 3.87, Riley Pederson 3.89, Brady Klehr 3.68, Benjamin Goelz 3.90, Mitchell Goodwin 3.86, Benjamin Simonsen 3.72, Samuel Adelman 3.87, Teddy Tauer 3.64.
Softball – Mackenna Johnson 3.73, Haily Dabrowski 3.86, Payton Trombley 3.72, Elizabeth Lehrer 4.0, Isabella Ciccarelli 4.0.
Women’s soccer – Brenda Vargas-Herrera 3.78.
Volleyball – Anika Weber 3.81 and Samantha Kling 3.66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.