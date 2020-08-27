Eastview girls edge Blaze 4-3 in girls tennis
Eastview’s Karin Young had a great 2019 high school girls tennis season, closing with a state Class AA singles championship.
But 2020 brings a whole new set of questions, most of which Young can’t yet answer, such as: When will she defend the state title? Where? And, against whom?
The assumption is there will be a girls tennis postseason, but the pandemic has left individual schools and the Minnesota State High School League scrambling to rearrange schedules in a way that will limit potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. All tennis teams know for now is they will get 11 regular-season dual meets, with the postseason (if any) still to be determined.
“I’m trying not to think too much about what’s going to happen at the end of the season,” said Young, who is the first player from her school to win a state high school girls tennis championship. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Assuming the regular-season schedule can go off as planned, the Lightning will concentrate on trying to win a second consecutive South Suburban Conference championship. They cleared a big hurdle in their first match of the season Tuesday afternoon, winning 4-3 at Burnsville.
Tuesday was the first day girls tennis matches were allowed, making it the first MSHSL competition day since March, when high school sports were shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Blaze were one of the teams in contention to win the 2019 conference girls tennis championship that Eastview eventually took. Burnsville won a school-record 15 matches and was ranked among the state’s top 10 Class AA teams for what was believed to be the first time in school history.
Eastview features a potent singles lineup and Burnsville returned a number of experienced doubles players. Given the lineups, it played out as might have been expected - Eastview swept the singles matches and Burnsville won all three doubles matches.
“All the singles players look pretty strong,” said Eastview captain Amisha Kshetrapal, who plays second singles. “All the doubles are new so we’re going to struggle at first, but as of right now they’re having close matches. It’s a good start.
“The doubles players are all individually really good players and a lot of them played singles last year on (junior varsity), so it’s just adjusting to playing doubles. That’s a common thing at the beginning of the season.”
Kshetrapal and Young (also a captain) closed out their singles matches relatively quickly Tuesday and switched to cheering on players on the other courts at Burnsville High School. They watched as the third captain, senior Ellie Fulford, won a three-set match at fourth singles to clinch the dual.
For now, the Eastview team is happy to be back and playing, Young and Kshetrapal said. During the forced COVID-19 downtime, “I probably practiced more than I ever have because I had more time, and I was able to play three tournaments that were local,” Young said. “Overall, I think everyone’s happy to be back in their routine and to really just enjoy playing the sport again and being with other people.”
It wasn’t easy getting back into the routine when high school practices started Aug. 17. “I would say at first it was pretty awkward because we had (virus-related) rules like only captains could touch the balls and we couldn’t play as many games,” Kshetrapal said. “So we did a lot of drills, just so people could work more at specific parts of their games, rather than playing games and sets.”
Amended rules for this season limit teams to two matches per week. Thursday, Eastview was scheduled to play at home against Apple Valley and Burnsville was to travel to Shakopee. Conference play resumes Thursday, Sept. 1, with matches including Burnsville at Apple Valley and Eastview at Rosemount.
“As a team, we’re really trying hard to become conference champs again,” Kshetrapal said. “If sections do happen, our next goal is to beat Edina finally and go to state. Eastview girls tennis hasn’t gone to state as a team yet.”
