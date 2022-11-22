Sitzmann scores four goals in championship game
Dakota United athletes have plenty of experience competing against Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka. Not all of the memories were good.
The Hawks and Robins are the two most successful programs in the state adapted athletics PI Division. But when they have faced each other in state tournaments – which is often – the Robins seemed to find a way to win the majority of the time.
That’s what Dakota United had to overcome when it faced Robbinsdale in the PI Division soccer championship game Nov. 19 at Stillwater High School. After falling behind by two goals in the second half, the Hawks got three in rapid succession from senior forward Fiona Sitzmann to win 4-2.
Since the Minnesota State High School League took over sponsorship of adapted sports state tournaments in 1993, Robbinsdale has won 10 PI Division soccer championships and Dakota United has won nine (the Hawks won three more when the state tournament was sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Adapted Athletics). After a seven-year run of soccer championships by Robbinsdale from 2008 to 2014, Dakota United has won three of the last five. This year, the Hawks dethroned Robbinsdale, which defeated DU 7-5 in the 2021 championship game.
Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount high schools are in the Dakota United PI Division soccer co-op.
“You never know if something you say will make a difference,” Dakota United coach Lorrie Buecksler said. “I told them a story of my kids, when they were in school, playing against a powerhouse and how they always felt like they were beaten before they got there because of how they looked at the other team. I told them, you might look at the Robins that way because they’re such a dominant force. But we’re starting off even, and you have every bit as much ability as they do.”
The Robins appeared on their way to back-to-back state championships when they scored to lead 3-1 with 10 minutes, 35 seconds left in the championship game. However, Sitzmann scored three goals in less than five minutes to put Dakota United in front. The go-ahead goal came on a shot that eluded the Robins’ wheelchair defenders and goalie and found the left side of the net.
Sitzmann scored all four Dakota United goals in the championship game. Seventh-grader Bennett Hermann had an assist on the Hawks’ second goal.
Sitzmann took over as the focal point of Dakota United’s offense after Sam Gerten graduated last spring. Buecksler said it wasn’t easy for Sitzmann to shift her focus to scoring because she’s typically a pass-first player.
“Earlier in the year she struggled with that because she always wants to feed her wings and help others score,” Buecksler said. “A lot of top-tier players don’t need to be told to score and hold off on the passing. It was not an easy transition for her.
“(Before the championship game) I challenged Fiona to get a hat trick. Well, she got four. She did everything she was asked to do because we needed to get over that hump.”
Dakota United completed a 7-0-1 season. The tie was against Minneapolis South, which lost to Robbinsdale in the state semifinals. Dakota United and Robbinsdale did not play each other in the regular season.
The Hawks had a bye in the first round of the state tournament and defeated Rochester 7-1 in the semifinals, their third victory over Rochester this season.
But they saved their best for last – particularly the last 10 minutes.
“We had players like (sophomore defender) Reece Martin and Fiona who just had peak games,” Buecksler said. “Everybody on the team played well. It was like a perfect storm. This was their best game of the season. Everything I thought they could do, they did in this game. That’s pretty fun.”
Hawks players Sitzmann, Martin and defender Rohan Deshpande were named to the all-tournament team.
