Dahlberg pitches Tigers to state semifinals

Senior throws 3-hit shutout against Mounds View
Whenever Jon Graff is asked to identify the Farmington baseball team’s strengths, it won’t be long before he mentions the pitching.
“We have four really strong pitchers and three of them are going to be back next year,” said Graff, the Tigers’ head coach.
But when it came time for Farmington to play its first state tournament game in 44 years, the Tigers turned to the most veteran member of the pitching staff, senior Korey Dahlberg. It would be an understatement to say he rose to the challenge.
Dahlberg pitched a three-hit shutout as the Tigers defeated Mounds View in a Class 4A quarterfinal game Tuesday at Chaska Athletic Park. It was one of the highlights in a day for pitchers; three of the four Class 4A quarterfinal games were shutouts.
The Tigers (19-6) turned two double plays – one of which was started by Dahlberg – to defuse Mounds View threats. Dahlberg won his eighth game – a school single-season record – and lowered his earned-run average to 0.84.
Farmington now turns to others on its deep pitching staff as it pursues its first state baseball championship. The Tigers face Minnetonka (16-10), which eliminated No. 1-seeded Stillwater 6-5 in eight innings, in the semifinals at noon Wednesday in Chaska. The winner plays Park of Cottage Grove or Rogers in the Class 4A championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Field. Semifinal losers play in the third-place game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chaska Athletic Park.
Designated hitter Ethan Coyer, who missed 13 regular-season games because of an injury but returned in time for Farmington’s playoff run, led off the second inning with a triple in Tuesday’s game. The next two Farmington batters struck out but Connor Weed’s two-out single to right drove in what turned out to be the game’s only run.
Farmington had only two baserunners the rest of the game.
In the third, Mounds View had two runners on with one out and its best hitter, catcher Will Rogers, at the plate. Rogers hit a line drive back to the mound, but Dahlberg caught it and doubled a runner off second base to end the inning.
The Mustangs had an even bigger threat in the sixth, loading the bases with one out on two walks and a single. The next batter hit a sharp grounder to Farmington second baseman Noah Drusch, who started a crisp 4-6-3 double play.
Dahlberg retired the side in order in the seventh inning to complete his shutout.
Farmington won 10 of its first 11 games and rose into the top five of the state Class 4A rankings. A midseason four-game losing streak cost the Tigers a chance to win the South Suburban Conference but they’ve now won nine of their last 10, including seven in a row.
“We had been averaging five or six runs a game, then all of a sudden we were having trouble scoring runs,” Graff said. “But we stuck with what had been working for us and the runs started to come again.”
Coyer’s return to the lineup helped. Defensively, the Tigers made a potentially risky move by moving all-conference shortstop Alex Berreth to third base and shifting junior Kyle Hrncir from third to shortstop. It worked.
“Kyle covers a lot of ground as a big kid and has a really strong arm,” Graff said. “Alex has done a great job at third. He’s batting .400, and the position change hasn’t affected his hitting at all.”
Graff said he has heard from a Farmington coach who saw the Tigers play at the 1977 state tournament and is watching this week. He will have to fill in Graff on the details from 1977. “I was only 3, so there’s not much I can tell our kids about it,” Graff said.
Recent history is of more interest to Farmington players and fans because the Tigers are no longer a postseason afterthought. They were runners-up in Section 1 three years ago before breaking through this season.
“When I took the job eight years ago we were a middle-of-the-pack team in the Missota Conference,” Graff said. “We moved to the South Suburban and we were still in the middle of the pack, but we saw that the talent was coming. Farmington is becoming a baseball town, and there are a lot of people who can take credit for that. And playing in the state tournament can only help.”
