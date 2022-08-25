Crown doesn’t weigh heavily on Cougars

Defending Class 6A champions believe in their methods
You know that sports axiom about how it’s easier to reach the summit than it is to stay there? Lakeville South’s football team is about to find out if there’s any substance to it.
The Cougars, 21-0 over the past two seasons and the undisputed kingpins of Class 6A football, for months have been preparing themselves to face teams that want a piece of them because of what South has accomplished.
“We’re on top, so we’re going to get everybody’s best. We have to go out there and be our best, too,” said senior Jacob Royse, who will get the first chance to take over as the Cougars’ starting quarterback. “When we get that first win, that’s what starts our season. We go into that game, first game, and think, ‘OK, this is the state championship.’ We’ll play every game the same.”
Royce might be a new starter, but the South lineup is sprinkled with players that experienced the 13-0 season and Prep Bowl championship in 2021. Even in a season where all expectations are met or exceeded, there are lessons that can be learned and applied to the next year’s group.
“The plan’s in place. The only difference is, now we know what we’re asking kids to do is the right thing to do,” coach Ben Burk said. “But it’s not like pro football where there’s locker room continuity. There’s 30 kids that are gone and 30 (new) kids that are in there.
“For us, it’s about setting the expectations and holding the kids to the standards we’ve set – and not letting then feel complacent about being there before because this team hasn’t. We remind them of that daily.”
The players, Burk said, are comfortable with the idea that what they did for the Cougars last year might not necessarily be what the team needs from them this year. That even applies to standout returnees such as Iowa State commit Carson Hansen, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season. Hansen will still get plenty of touches, but “he has a different role this year than he had last year,” Burk said.
Hansen, linebacker Owen McCloud and defensive back Ryder Patterson are South’s captains. This will be the third year as a starter for McCloud, who is sorting through several college opportunities, including a Division I offer from St. Thomas. Patterson committed to Minnesota-Duluth at the end of July.
The Cougars will look different on defense when they take their home field for the season opener Sept. 1 against Park of Cottage Grove. After a couple of years of dominant linemen and edge rushers, linemen and defensive backs are likely to be the chief playmakers this season.
“We graduated four guys who played defensive line and are playing scholarship (college) football now,” Burk said. “But we feel good about the guys we’re bringing up. It’s not one of those situations where you have a hole and you don’t know how to fill it. We have guys. We’re just trying to find the right arrangement.”
This year, the defensive line could be asked to “eat blocks and own a gap, and then we’re going to let a couple of guys run free and make plays,” Burk said.
McCloud, Patterson and senior Wyatt Ronn are likely to be among the chief playmakers. Ronn’s place in Lakeville South football history – to this point, at least – is the crunching block that sprung quarterback Camden Dean for the go-ahead touchdown in South’s 13-7 Prep Bowl victory over Maple Grove in November 2021. This year, Ronn and McCloud will try to take away opponents’ rushing threats.
“With the teams we play, you have to be pretty thick at inside backer,” Burk said. “(McCloud and Ronn) are over 220 pounds and they’re going to be thumping people.”
Brecken Klein, a 300-pound senior, and Minnesota State Moorhead commit Jacob Doerner are returning linemen, as is senior Zachary Steinhagen. Lakeville South does not hesitate to move linemen from offense to defense and back again, and Burk said there are several who will move into the lineup after waiting their turn behind last year’s seniors.
Royse, who also plays defensive back, will guide an offense that will still run the Cougars’ much-discussed Power-T, but perhaps with some tweaks. For several years, Burk said, most of the South running backs were around 200-pounds. Hansen fits that mold, although he also possesses breakaway speed. This year, the Cougars have some smaller, shifty backs, including seniors Ian Segna and Ethan Fink.
This year’s senior class, according to Royse and assistant coach Larry Thompson, did not lose a game at the lower grade levels. Burk said he doesn’t get hung up on records at the lower levels, but the senior class “has had a period of sustained success. To me, that’s how you measure excellence, consistency over time.”
That appears to have filtered up to the varsity, where Burk said the commitment to the weightroom remains strong. Royse said the Cougars aren’t worried about having some new starters because they’ve seen what those players can do, even if others haven’t.
“The biggest strength is our brotherhood,” Royse said. “We played together the whole way coming up. We know tendencies. We know what guys can do and what they can’t, and we just work off each other. We take pride in watching film and learning from our mistakes so we can get better.”
Cougars football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 9: Lakeville North
Sept. 16: at Eden Prairie
Sept. 23: at Farmington
Sept. 30: Rosemount
Oct. 7: at Prior Lake
Oct. 13 (Thur.): Shakopee
Oct. 19 (Wed.): at Hopkins
