Crown doesn’t weigh heavily on Cougars

For several years opponents have looked for ways to slow down Lakeville South's rushing attack, but have had little success. The defending Class 6A champion Cougars enter the season with a 21-game winning streak.

Defending Class 6A champions believe in their methods

You know that sports axiom about how it’s easier to reach the summit than it is to stay there? Lakeville South’s football team is about to find out if there’s any substance to it.

