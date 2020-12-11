Crowl looks forward to next chapter at Minnesota

Eastview senior was one of metro’s most dominant high school volleyball players
It’s not far-fetched to picture Lauren Crowl at a hockey rink this winter, playing defense and using her reach – she’s 6-foot-4 – to disrupt opponents’ rushes and clear the puck out of danger.
But she stopped playing hockey after ninth grade to concentrate on another sport where her wingspan can be put to good use.
After five years playing volleyball for Eastview, Crowl became one of the state’s most sought-after college recruits. Her next stop takes her not far from home. Last month Crowl signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the University of Minnesota, starting next fall. The Gophers, now coached by former U.S. national men’s and women’s team coach Hugh McCutcheon, are a national power, and Crowl wanted to be part of it.
“I had the idea that I wanted to try to get to Minnesota if I could,” Crowl said. “I’ve watched a lot of their matches on TV and about five in person.”
Eastview was 7-7 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but there still was plenty of time for Crowl to show she’s a dominant player. She led the Lightning in kills and blocks, which was no surprise. But she also led the team in serving aces and serving percentage, was one of the Lightning’s most reliable players at receiving serve, and was second on the team in digs.
Even in the ultra-competitive South Suburban Conference, players on opposing teams know each other and often are friends. Crowl’s all-around game has attracted a lot of admirers.
“We came into (Northern) Lights together as 13s,” said Lakeville South senior and Tennessee recruit Ava Moes, a friend and club teammate of Crowl’s. “We’ve spent a lot of time playing with each other and sometimes competing against each other for spots on the court. She was always a powerful hitter, but her game has grown so much. I’m really excited that she’s going to get to play at Minnesota.”
Crowl made it a priority to become a player who didn’t have to be taken out of the game when she rotated to the back row, but she expects to have a different role at Minnesota. “My two biggest strengths are still hitting and blocking, so I think I’ll probably be playing mostly in the front row,” she said.
She was good enough at hockey to see varsity ice time for Eastview in eighth and ninth grade and had four assists in her high school career. But it eventually became clear that volleyball was her future. Crowl immersed herself in the sport, playing high-level club ball at Northern Lights as well as on the Eastview varsity.
“Between club and high school, I think it was not only my skills that improved, but my volleyball IQ,” she said. “We had some younger players on our high school team this year. They were looking for me to lead, and I think I was able to help them with certain situations on the court.”
She said her biggest volleyball influences include Walt Weaver, the former Apple Valley and Lakeville North high school coach who coached Crowl at the club level for two seasons; Northern Lights coach and co-director Adam Beamer; and Eastview coach Becky Egan, who returned to the Lightning program in 2019 and took over as head coach in 2020.
Although the high school season was forced to shut down before the postseason, Crowl said she was happy to have the opportunity to play this fall. Had the high school season been moved to spring as initially proposed, Crowl might have been forced to choose between her club and high school teams. Assuming youth sports are allowed to start again soon, Crowl plans to play one more club season with a Northern Lights 18s team that will include a number of South Suburban Conference high school players.
“I won’t have to worry about being recruited,” she said. “It’ll be something I can do for fun.”
Even after she gets to Minnesota, Crowl will glance eastward on occasion. Her older brother Steven is a freshman basketball player at Wisconsin after finishing his Eastview boys career as the school’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and blocks.
“Yeah, we play around with each other about whether Minnesota or Wisconsin is best,” Lauren said. “I support Wisconsin in basketball – but that’s probably going to be it.”
