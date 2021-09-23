Rosemount rises to 2nd in Class 3A rankings after victory in Rochester
Lakeville North and Minneapolis Southwest continued their boys cross country rivalry at the AppleJack Invitational on Sept. 17, with Southwest this time coming in 10 points ahead of the Panthers.
The previous week Lakeville North took a tiebreaker to edge Southwest at the Hopkins Invitational. Following Southwest’s win in the AppleJack meet at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville, the Lakers are ranked third in Class 3A and the Panthers are fifth.
Lakeville South teams finished third in the boys and girls varsity races at the AppleJack meet. The girls race featured three of the top five teams in the state Class 3A rankings, with No. 1-ranked Edina taking first, fourth-ranked Prior Lake finishing in second and fifth-ranked Lakeville South placing third.
Lakeville North’s boys placed five runners 28th or higher individually but could not overcome a Southwest team that had the medalist and three top-10 finishers. Junior Andrew Casey was fifth for Lakeville North with a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 39 seconds. The Panthers’ Bryce Stachewicz was ninth in 16:51.6.
Junior Ethan Starfield led Lakeville South with an eighth-place finish in 16:51.4. Minneapolis Southwest sophomore Sam Scott was medalist in 15:33.8.
Southwest had 74 points in the boys varsity race, with Lakeville North second at 84 and Lakeville South third at 125. Apple Valley was 11th and Burnsville 12th in the 21-team boys field.
Leading runner for Apple Valley was senior Zakaria Abas, 26th in 17:38.3. Zachary Friedmann was 15th in 17:16.6 to lead Burnsville.
Edina scored 54 points in the girls race, finishing four ahead of Prior Lake. Third-place Lakeville South had 99. Lakeville North placed 13th.
Prior Lake eighth-grader Sara Gastony was girls medalist in 19:01.3. Lakeville South ninth-grader Claire Vukovics finished fifth in 19:39.4. Senior Brycelyn Brewster (17th) and junior Avery Heinz (19th) also had top-20 finishes for Lakeville South. Seventh-grader Savanna Varbanov was Lakeville North’s top runner in 24th place.
Cowbell Classic
Farmington and Eagan distanced themselves from the field at the Farmington Cowbell Classic on Sept. 16 at the Dakota County Fairgrounds. Farmington won the girls and boys team championships, with Eagan second in each race.
The Tigers and Wildcats each finished with 39 points in the boys race. Farmington’s sixth runner placed 14th, giving the Tigers the tiebreaker over Eagan, whose No. 6 runner took 23rd.
Mason Sullivan (third, 18:03.0) and senior Ramy Ayoub (fourth, 18:08.4) led Farmington. Eagan’s top runner was senior Arlan Hegenbarth, who took second in 17:37.1. Nicholas Holton of Tartan was medalist in 17:23.8.
The top 13 finishers in the girls race competed for Farmington or Eagan. Tigers sophomore Marianah Scott was medalist in 20:05.8 and Eagan ninth-grader Lilah Bartels was second in 20:13.4. Mariah Fenske, Mackenzy Lippold and Sophia Venning were third, fourth and sixth for Farmington, helping the Tigers to a six-point advantage over Eagan in the team standings.
Second across the line for Eagan was ninth-grader Norah Sjerven, who placed fifth overall.
Irish boys win Mayo Invitational
Rosemount’s boys are 2-for-2 in meets this season after winning the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Sept. 16. The victory vaulted Rosemount to second in the Class 3A rankings, trailing only Wayzata.
Rosemount junior Will Harder was second in a field of 158 finishers with a time of 16:29.18. He was less than three-tenths of a second behind medalist Manny Putz of Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Onalaska had three of the top five individuals, but Rosemount’s Cole Adams, Eli Doran, Joe McNeil and George Edgar finished eighth through 11th to give the Irish a 13-point victory over Onalaska in the team competition.
Eastview placed fifth of 24 boys teams, led by Nathaniel Getman and Hunter Dunne, who were 14th and 15th individually.
Next up for the Rosemount boys is probably the toughest meet of the regular season – the Roy Griak Invitational at the Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. Rosemount will run the Gold Division race at 3:45 p.m.
Stillwater won the girls team championship at the Mayo Invitational, with local teams Eastview (third), Rosemount (sixth) and Burnsville (ninth) placing in the top 10.
Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon was individual runner-up in 18:57.34. Top runner for Eastview was sophomore Emily Percival, who finished 12th in 20:53.97. Sophomore Lily Peterson was 24th in 21:36.15 to lead Rosemount.
