Farmington, Eastview teams run in Class 3A girls meet
If there was a state award for Most Improved in boys cross country, you might not need to look any further than Rosemount senior Ryan Mulrooney.
Mulrooney was at last year’s state meet, but mainly to lend support for teammates. He was an alternate on the Rosemount squad that finished fifth in Class 3A but did not toe the starting line at St. Olaf College.
This year Mulrooney not only ran at state but led the Irish to second place. He finished sixth individually in the boys Class 3A race Nov. 5 in 15 minutes, 32.9 seconds (5,000 meters). Among the runners he beat were Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Noah Breker, one of the pre-meet favorites, and South Suburban Conference individual champion Andrew Casey of Lakeville North, Breker and Casey finished seventh and eighth; Minneapolis Washburn senior Aidan Jones won in 15:11.8.
“Honestly, I was just hoping to be All-State, top 25,” Mulrooney said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all. I knew I was in shape. I knew I was fit. I trusted my coach and the process, so I knew something great could happen. I just didn’t expect this to be the outcome.”
Mulrooney was South Suburban Conference junior varsity champion in 2021 and ran on a state runner-up 4x400-meter relay at the state track meet last spring, so it’s not as if his success came out of nowhere. But he needed to make big strides to go from not running at state to finishing in the top 10 one year later.
“I have a great group of guys to train with,” Mulrooney said. “We go through the highs and lows of training together every day. And we trust coach (Chris Harder). He knows what he’s doing.”
Mulrooney was one of four Irish runners to earn All-State recognition, a first in Harder’s 26 years as head coach. Seniors Joe McNeil (15:47.9), Will Harder (15:50.2) and George Edgar (15:51.9) were 18th through 20th.
Irish junior Andrew Schultz, who typically runs with the Irish lead pack, struggled at the state meet and finished 75th. Even if he had been able to stay with his teammates, it’s questionable whether that would have been enough to erase the 41-point difference between the Irish and Class 3A team champion Wayzata. Rosemount senior Patrick Grunklee finished 91st and junior Austin Beaudette was 94th.
Lakeville North, which defeated Rosemount by one point to win the SSC championship, took third place at state, five points behind the Irish.
Wayzata, which successfully defended its 2021 Class 3A championship, had two top-10 finishers, four All-State runners and placed all five of its scoring runners in the top 33.
Rosemount finished second at state for the fourth time, equaling its performances in 1990, 2006 and 2007. Unfortunate timing might have denied the Irish their first championship. They might have had their best-ever team in a season where there were a lot of strong runners.
“Last year the (Class 3A) team champion had zero All-State guys, so it’s one of those years that was really strong here in Minnesota,” Chris Harder said. “We came up a little short, but we’re glad we were part of it.”
The Irish also had six Academic All-State runners, which Harder said might be a Minnesota record for boys or girls cross country.
“This is probably the best team we’ve had, and I’m really proud of all of them,” the coach said. “We have a great JV team coming up, so we’re looking forward to what the future brings as well.
“After last year (when Rosemount finished fifth at state) we knew we’d be pretty good and we thought we could challenge for a championship. We came up short, but the journey was as fun and rewarding as any season I’ve ever coached.” It’s not the end of the line for the five seniors in Rosemount’s varsity lineup. They’re scheduled to run in the Nike Heartland Regional on Sunday in Sioux Falls, S.D., and several are likely to be middle-distance and distance runners for Rosemount’s track and team, which was second in the state meet last spring.
Rosemount had one individual qualifier in the Class 3A girls race. Lily Peterson, a junior, was 118th in 20:34.1.
Farmington girls 7th
Farmington’s girls team ran at the state meet for the sixth time since 2015 and placed seventh. Wayzata dominated the Class 3A meet, with senior Abbey Nechanicky winning the individual championship by more than 50 seconds. The Trojans finished 50 points ahead of second-place Minnetonka in the team competition.
The Tigers were the No. 2 South Suburban Conference team at the state meet. League champion Prior Lake finished fifth in the Class 3A meet. Two more SSC teams, Eastview and Eagan, were 12th and 16th.
Junior Mariah Fenske led Farmington, finishing 24th in 19:05.5 and earning All-State honors. Mackenzy Lippold, also a junior, was 47th in 19:26.8 and eighth-grader Lauren Lansing finished 52nd in 19:32.5.
Ninth-grader Sophia Venning finished 57th in 19:38.3. The Tigers’ final counting runner was junior Marianah Scott, who finished 112th. Sophomore Brylee Cavanaugh finished 143rd and eighth-grader Lillian Reuss was 150th.
The Tigers, who can return all of their top seven, figure to shoot for a higher state finish in 2023 after winning the Section 1 championship and taking second in the South Suburban Conference meet this year. The program’s best state meet finish was fourth in 2018, and the Tigers have finished in the top eight every time they have qualified for state.
Mason Sullivan, a Farmington junior, qualified individually for the boys Class 3A race and finished 63rd in 16:42.6.
