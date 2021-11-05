Lakeville North’s boys cross country team goes into Saturday’s Class 3A meet with state championship ambitions after leading a South Suburban Conference sweep at the Section 1 race Oct. 28 in Owatonna.
The Panthers’ 32-point victory sends them to the state meet for the first time since 2015. North, which was second to Rosemount in the South Suburban Conference meet, is ranked fifth in Class 3A. No. 1-ranked Wayzata is the favorite, although several teams, including North, could be capable of challenging the Trojans.
Lakeville South finished six points ahead of Owatonna for second place in Section 1 and earned a state berth. Farmington was fourth in the eight-team section.
Farmington took the Section 1 girls championship, finishing 17 points ahead of Lakeville South. Both teams advance to Saturday’s state meet. Farmington is sixth and Lakeville South eighth in the Class 3A rankings.
Lakeville North runners finished first through third in the Section 1 boys meet. Andrew Casey, a junior, was first in 16:07.64, about six seconds ahead of junior Bryce Stachewicz. Niko Angel, also a junior, came in about one second behind Stachewicz. Ethan Kimmel (seventh, 16:36.91) also finished in the top 10. John Glick (15th), Matthew Hendricks (18th) and Izzy Moore (23rd) also ran for the Panthers.
Junior Ethan Starfield finished fifth in 16:31.2 to lead the Lakeville South boys. Next for the Cougars were seniors Alberto Fuentes (eighth, 16:41.91) and Matthew Whittaker (ninth, 16:45.31). Owen Johnson (17th) and Noah Anderson (21st) also counted toward South’s team score. Adam Cavanaugh was 47th and Mason Molina 52nd.
Farmington sophomore Mason Sullivan advanced to state after finishing 11th in the Section 1 meet in 16:53.8.
Farmington placed three runners in the top seven to win the Section 1 girls team championship and advance to state for the fifth time since 2015. Lakeville South, led by individual champion Claire Vukovics, had two of the top three finishers and three in the top 10. The Cougars send their team to state for the 12th time since the school opened in 2005.
Vukovics’ winning time was 18:50.56, with Farmington sophomore Mackenzy Lippold finishing in 18:58.71. Farmington’s Mariah Fenske was fifth in 19:13.16 and seventh-grader Lauren Lansing was seventh in 19:17.00.
Marianah Scott, Sophia Venning and Lindsey Woestehoff were 11th, 13th and 14th for Farmington, and Jordan Mayer placed 27th.
Vukovics, a ninth-grader, and junior Avery Heinz (third, 19:04.52) were Lakeville South’s top runners. Cougars senior Brycelyn Brewster finished 10th in 19:43.22.
Annabelle King (15th), Josie Hudson (26th), Amber Haukoos (28th) and Elsie Peterson (29th) also ran for section runner-up Lakeville South.
Lakeville North finished sixth of eight teams in the Section 1 girls meet but will send one runner to state. Seventh-grader Savanna Varbanov finished eighth in 19:18.26 to advance.
The Minnesota State High School League is introducing a three-class format beginning with this year’s state meet. Class 3A boys will run at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College, with the Class 3A girls race beginning at 10:30.
