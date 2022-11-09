Three Burnsville runners go to Class 3A meet
Eastview’s girls cross country program made its fifth state meet appearance and second in a row, finishing 12th in the Class 3A race Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
Eastview’s girls cross country program made its fifth state meet appearance and second in a row, finishing 12th in the Class 3A race Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
Sonja Olson, the only senior in the Lightning’s state lineup, was Eastview’s top finisher. She took 59th place in 19 minutes, 42.8 seconds. Sophomore Gracie Puit was close behind, finishing 64th in 19:44.3.
Also counting toward Eastview’s team score were ninth-grader Hadley Knight (93rd, 20:14.2), junior Emily Percival (103rd, 20:20.9) and junior Natalie Wees (105th, 20:23.5). Eighth-grader Kienna Loberg finished 119th and junior Lidia Dahlman was 140th.
With six of their top seven runners eligible to return next season, the Lightning can take a shot at returning to the state meet and achieving their best finish. Eastview finished 11th in two of its previous four trips to state.
Eastview sophomore Ben Buckley competed individually in the Class 3A boys meet, finishing 142nd in 17:44.96.
Eagan
Ninth-grader Lauren Boerger was the top runner for the Eagan girls at the state meet, finishing 75th in Class 3A in 19:52.1.
The Wildcats were 16th in the team standings. Sophomore Lilah Bartels was the second Eagan runner across the finish line in 106th place. Her time was 20:25.1. Junior Marissa Schumacher (141st, 21:13.0), senior Lauren Jordahl (146th, 21:28.0) and senior Danica Kellogg (153rd, 21:52.8) also counted toward the Wildcats’ team score. Sophomore Grace Ho and senior Haylie North finished 156th and 157th. Wildcats sophomore Norah Sjerven, who finished third in the Section 3 meet, did not run in the state meet.
Eagan was one for South Suburban Conference girls teams to compete in the state meet, joining Prior Lake (fifth place), Farmington (seventh) and Eastview (12th). Wayzata won the Class 3A team championship by 50 points, with Trojans senior Abbey Nechanicky winning the individual title in 16:47.7.
Burnsville
Three Burnsville runners – all first-time qualifiers – competed in the state Class 3A meet Nov. 5.
Carley LaMotte, a ninth-grader, finished 60th in the girls race in 19:42.9.
Blaze junior Quinn Hess finished 120th in the boys race in 17:19.4 while teammate Lliam Merrel, a junior, was 122nd in 17:21.7.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.