Forfeit sends Irish to state tourney for first time since 2002
COVID-19 continues to disrupt Minnesota high school athletics as a section girls basketball championship game forfeit and state girls hockey tournament withdrawal were announced Wednesday.
Lakeville North was forced to drop out of the Class 4A, Section 3 girls basketball final against Rosemount scheduled for Thursday night. “We found out (Tuesday) that a player from our previous opponent tested positive and, therefore, our team must quarantine due to contact exposure,” Panthers coach Shelly Clemons wrote on her Twitter account.
Lakeville North was defending Section 3 champion, while Rosemount was this year’s top seed. The game was to be part of a girls/boys section final doubleheader Thursday night at Rosemount High School. The boys Class 4A, Section 3 final between Rosemount and Park of Cottage Grove is still on and will tip off at 7 p.m. at Rosemount High.
Lakeville North finishes its season 11-8. The forfeit sends Rosemount to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2002. The Irish will play in the Class 4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 30, or Wednesday, March 31, with the opponent and site to be determined this weekend.
Rosemount (18-3), which finished second to Farmington in the South Suburban Conference, reached the section final for the sixth time in the last seven years.
“As a competitor you want everything to be won on the court, field, grass, pool, rink or wherever it may be,” Rosemount coach Chris Orr wrote on Twitter. “My heart aches for the Lakeville North players and staff. Lakeville North was ready as well. They, like us, had earned the right to play in the section final and were playing their best basketball of the year.”
The field for the state Class AA girls hockey tournament that begins this weekend was reduced from eight teams to seven when Centennial withdrew because of the school described as a “lab-confirmed positive case.” Centennial (16-5) was to play Edina (19-0) in the Class AA quarterfinals Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Centennial became the first team in the winter sports season to withdraw from a state tournament after earning its berth.
The Minnesota State High School League looked into options for replacing Centennial in the tournament, but those fell through. Edina will advance to the Class AA semifinals April 1.
“This year continues to create incredibly unfortunate situations for many student-athletes,” MSHSL executive director Erich Martens said. “It’s heartbreaking when a team that has worked hard to achieve a dream of playing in a state tournament has their opportunity affected by COVID.”
COVID-19-related sports impacts have been felt throughout the state. Storied programs such as Duluth East boys hockey and Hopkins boys basketball are out of the postseason this year. Approximately 10 hockey teams, including the Apple Valley boys, pulled out of the section playoffs before they began because of COVID-19 concerns. Farmington sent its boys junior varsity hockey team to a Section 1AA playoff game in Owatonna after the varsity was forced into quarantine because of a previous opponent’s exposure.
Farmington’s boys basketball team also was forced out of the playoffs last week because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Tigers (12-8) were the No. 2 seed in Class 4A, Section 1. Owatonna, the team the Tigers were to play in the section semifinals, advances to the championship game at Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Thursday.
