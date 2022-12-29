South outlasts Eagan 99-87 to remain tied for conference lead
Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen anticipated a close meet, and that’s what the Cougars and Eagan provided in a meet between two undefeated South Suburban Conference boys swimming teams Dec. 20.
South had several clutch performances in its 99-87 victory. Most notably, senior captain Noah Lind came up big for the Cougars, holding a critical third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle over Eagan’s Mason Deitering. Lind managed to reach the wall just ahead of Deitering, touching in one minute, 59.59 seconds. He repeated that same feat in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 58.95 seconds for third over competitor Ben Currens. Those six points were critical for the Cougars.
“When I shared the scouting report, the team understood it would be a close meet,” Ringeisen said. “Noah Lind recognized his important role and expressed his confidence by offering to move to the butterfly, helping our team score more points. I knew he was ready, and Noah’s confidence locked down his success.”
South won the first three events, but Eagan’s Derek Bang’O won the 50 freestyle sprint in 23.32 seconds, putting Eagan back in striking distance headed into diving.
The Eagan dive squad managed to even the score 39-39, with Owen Kipp finishing first with a six-dive score of 263.95 points. Kipp showcased two separate dives with a difficulty multiplier of 2.9. Lakeville South’s Porter Woodson was second with 223.40, surprising his teammates by highlighting his own 2.9 difficulty dive. Stone Larson (197.75) and Jacob Campbell (161.20) finished third and fourth for the Wildcats, while Beckin McGill (111.55) and Owen Constine (91.15) finished fifth and sixth for the Cougars.
The Cougars (3-0) jumped ahead in the 200 freestyle relay with Ethan LaBounty, Alex Morelli, Noah Cochran and Gage Boushee winning in 1:31.53. The South team of Brenden Beach, Tien Cao, Tyler Pihlstrom and Lind as anchor came in third in 1:39.16, taking two additional team points from Eagan.
Ringeisen praised Beach’s individual performances as well as those of Henry Breza. “Brenden Beach did a fabulous job swimming the breaststroke, picking up two crucial points (while) Breza’s hard work in practice has paid off with a string of three consecutive meets with time drops. His breaking into the varsity lineup in the backstroke has made him hungry for more success,” Ringeisen said.
Headed into the final relay, South needed only a third-place finish to secure the win, but the audience was in for a battle. Grady Evenson, Cochran, Lind and Boushee of South faced Bang’O, Louis Decattoire, Dobbin Chong and Miguel San Jose in a fight to the wall. South pulled off the final victory of the evening by one-tenth of a second, finishing in 3:23.22.
“Eagan is one of the elite teams in the SSC,” said Ringeisen. “We knew it would be a great competition at their pool. You have to be at your best when you swim (them). They compete hard right to the end of the meet.”
Boushee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), LaBounty (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Cochran (100 butterfly) and Evenson (100 freestyle) were individual event winners for the Cougars, along with Miquel Corral (junior varsity 50 and 100 freestyle), Alex Shannon (JV diving), Aiden Nguyen (JV 100 backstroke) and Pihlstrom (JV 100 breaststroke).
In addition to the victories by Bang’O and Kipp, San Jose took the 100 backstroke for Eagan, while Riley McRoberts (JV 200 freestyle), Josiah Schaffhausen (JV 200 IM), Kuldeep Rachabuttuni (JV 100 butterfly) and Isaac Krebs (JV 500 freestyle) were winners for Eagan.
Eagan competed without standout Thomas Kehler, who was absent due to illness, and moved to 2-1 in SSC dual meets.
North 91, Apple Valley 74
After facing two of the strongest opponents in the SSC, Lakeville North (1-2) earned its first dual victory on the season, defeating Apple Valley 91-74. Head coach Dan Schneider is seeing development from his team as the Panthers enter 2023. Against Apple Valley, Schneider shook up the lineup by moving swimmers off their signature events.
Cooper Krance secured victories in the 100 freestyle (50.08) and 200 freestyle (1:51.88), Jonah Hoffman won the 200 IM (2:05.90) and 100 butterfly (55.94), and senior captain Jack MacLeod was victorious in the 50 freestyle (23.59) and 500 freestyle (5:34.71).
Joseph Younglove was the junior varsity 100 freestyle winner, while Panther newcomers Parker Mann (JV 200 IM), Parker Ehrreich (JV 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle) and Liam Grange (JV 100 butterfly) were also individual winners.
North showcased its improving divers, with Alex Byer hitting a season-high score of 231.85. Christo Vinovich followed with 131.05 and newcomer Caleb Baldeshwiler was third with 117.10.
“(Our) three divers all had their lifetime best scores,” Schneider said. “We had a great meet with many lifetime bests.”
SSC swimming notes
• Burnsville senior captain Matthias Wong was a dual winner, taking the 50 freestyle (23.33) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.75) in the Blaze’s dual with Shakopee Dec. 20. Ben Edwards was the other winner for the Blaze, taking the 100 backstroke in 1:02.27. Shakopee won the dual 91-78.
• Rosemount defeated Eastview 94-69 on Dec. 20. For the Irish, Sullivan Labno (200 freestyle – 1:55.15 and 100 freestyle – 53.37), Quinlan Schroeder (200 IM – 2:09.56 and 100 butterfly – 1:01.48), Josh Sikorski (50 freestyle – 23.78) and Matthew Warweg (500 freestyle – 5:02.16) were individual winners. Lucas Gerten scored 278.50 to win diving, while Eastview’s Isaac Field was second with 182.20. Eastview’s 200 freestyle relay team of Ethan Beckman, Ethan Misukanis, Rian Gambayan and Field touched first in 1:57.74 for the Lightning’s lone victory,
• Rosemount, Shakopee, Lakeville South and Prior Lake are the only undefeated SSC teams moving into 2023. The conference schedule resumes Friday, Jan. 6, with Lakeville North hosting Burnsville and South traveling to Apple Valley. Prior Lake will host Shakopee, Eastview faces Farmington and Eagan hosts Rosemount. Meets are scheduled to start at 6 pm.
• Most of the SSC teams will compete in the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota.
