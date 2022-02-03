South-North hockey rematch a strong possibility in section tourney
Josh Storm and his players wanted to prepare the way they would for any other game, but one look in the stands told them it wasn’t just any other game.
The crowd at Ames Arena overflowed from the stands to the perimeter of the rink for the Jan. 28 boys hockey game between Lakeville North and Lakeville South. Bragging rights were on the line as usual, but this time so too was a chance to take control of the South Suburban Conference race.
“I played a lot of games in this building and very few times did I see the stands look like that,” said Storm, a former Lakeville High School player and now Lakeville South’s head coach. “What an unbelievable opportunity to have all of Lakeville here.”
The visiting Cougars defeated Lakeville North 3-0 in a game that was the third in four nights for both teams. North in particular was coming off two grueling games against South Suburban Conference contender Rosemount and might have had its gas tank run low; the Panthers were held to 12 shots on goal, including just one in the third period.
Lakeville North (14-4 overall, 11-2 SSC) still leads the conference by two points, but South’s victory last week allows the Cougars to control their fate. South (15-3, 10-1) has played two fewer league games than North.
Lakeville South senior defenseman Mason Johnson said it’s difficult to avoid getting caught up in the emotion of the North-South rivalry, but it’s essential to have any chance for success.
“It’s very emotional. You can lose yourself very easily,” said Johnson, a South captain. “Two years ago we lost ourselves in this same rink. You have to focus on the mental side of the game and not get too high or too low.”
Storm said he was pleased with the Cougars’ ability to stick to business. “The first time (a 6-3 South victory at Hasse Arena on Dec. 14), I thought we talked too much about it,” Storm said. “I didn’t like the feeling afterward.
“This time we just talked about what we have to do to compete, talked about our keys for the game, watched the same video we always do, and treated it as a normal game. I felt a lot better about it. Everybody’s amped up and emotional, but for us it was about trying to solidify the No. 1 seed in the section, which I felt we did, and put ourselves in front in the conference.”
South forward Ben Portner scored in the second period during a five-minute power play. Lakeville South put it away with third-period goals by Austin Stoneking and Jack Ohlund. Cougars goalie Jack Hochsprung stopped all 12 shots he faced, while North’s Finn Jacques made 29 saves.
The victory was the sixth in a row for South after a 2-1 loss to Rosemount on Jan. 15. Lakeville North went into last week’s rivalry game with 11 straight victories in the South Suburban.
South has outscored its last four opponents 30-0. For the season, the Cougars are holding opponents to about 1.4 goals per game. “D-zone has been the constant in our game every game, no matter if we’ve been great or average,” Storm said. “The biggest difference right now is the goaltending. (Hochsprung) has been good all year, but lately he’s been elite, and calm, and looks like he’s gaining confidence every night. Our commitment to defense has been very, very good.”
There was no doubt about South’s ability to score, with several talented forwards returning from a team that was state Class AA runner-up in 2021. Storm, who was starting his first year as coach, wondered how quickly the Cougars could rebuild a defense that graduated three of its top six.
“Our defensemen have been great. That was the area I was concerned about at the beginning of the year, and they’ve been unbelievable,” Storm said. “If you watch our breakouts we’re probably 60-70 percent out, and that’s pretty darn good.”
Johnson said the Cougars have settled into a system that can work in the postseason, which starts later this month.
“We want to keep doing what we’re doing,” Johnson said. “Coach said before the third period (of the North game), get pucks out, get pucks deep, make it a simple game. It’s nice how we’re playing in the D-zone right now. We have a really fast and offensive team, so we like to keep it under lock in the D-zone, then create as much offense as we can.”
Although Lakeville South has the games-in-hand advantage in the conference race, the remaining schedule could favor Lakeville North. The Panthers have already played all their regular-season games against South and Rosemount, and four of their last five conference games are at home.
North completed a home-and-home sweep of Rosemount last week with a 4-1 victory at Ames Arena on Jan. 27. Senior forward Chase Camilli scored twice, Kyle Doll had a goal and assist, and Luke Jech also scored.
Lakeville South is keenly aware a rematch with North might be in the future if the Cougars are to reach the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Hastings and Rochester Mayo are potential threats in Section 1AA, but nobody will be surprised if the Cougars and Panthers play in the final, as they have eight of the last 12 years.
“Lakeville North is a really good hockey team,” Storm said. “It terrifies me to think we might have to play them again in sections to go to state. They can beat anybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.