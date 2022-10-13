Cougars’ tennis program keeps building by changing things up

Mia Kubly is a key part of the doubles lineup for the Lakeville South girls tennis team, which won its second consecutive South Suburban Conference championship and finished second in the Section 1AA tournament.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Commitment to improving doubles play pays off with another SSC title

It helps to be flexible and open-minded in tennis, where strategy adjustments sometimes have to take place mid-match.

