Cougars’ tennis program keeps building by changing things up

Commitment to improving doubles play pays off with another SSC title
It helps to be flexible and open-minded in tennis, where strategy adjustments sometimes have to take place mid-match.
For the Lakeville South girls team, being flexible and open-minded meant realizing what worked for the Cougars last year might not necessarily work as well this year. In 2021, a strong singles lineup powered South to a South Suburban Conference championship and Section 1AA runner-up finish.
This year the Cougars tried to improve their doubles play, and that effort paid off with another SSC title and a spot in the section final.
“Most of our matches, we’ve swept the doubles,” said coach Ann Strader, whose team finished 19-4 after reaching the Section 1AA final Tuesday, where the sixth-ranked Cougars lost to third-ranked Rochester Mayo 7-0. “We started a leadership study group last spring, and they’re pretty committed. One of the things Kate (Clark, a senior captain) would come always come back to is that we really needed to be committed to our doubles play and work a lot on it in the summer.”
In conference matches, the Cougars typically could count on at least two points in doubles, thanks to some players with varsity experience and willingness to work at it. Clark, Olivia Walker and Macey Glad, all captains, are among this year’s South doubles players who also were in the doubles lineup last year.
“This year we’ve definitely we’ve been trying to move around our doubles, mixing it up and seeing what works there,” said Walker, who typically plays with Glad at first doubles. “Because I think last year, that’s where we were struggling a little. I feel like our singles lineup is pretty good. But this year, I think our doubles lineup is a lot better from mixing it up. And I think we have really good team chemistry as well this year, which was one of our goals as captains.”
Some of the South players compete in summer tournaments, but the Cougars also committed to practicing together several times a week. The Cougars also played matches on Wednesdays against several schools, including Burnsville, Shakopee and Mankato West, which helped sharpen them tactically for the high school season in the fall (it seemed to work for Burnsville, too, as the Blaze finished second to South in the SSC).
Reese Burton, the Cougars’ No. 1 singles player, has held her own against a steady diet of opponents ranked in the top 10 in the state. Michaella Sullivan, Elizabeth Payne and Nicole McKinney round out a formidable singles lineup.
Sullivan and Payne were undefeated during the South Suburban schedule, as were doubles players Walker, Clark, Mia Kubly and Eva Welsch.
The Cougars, Strader said, also progressed from merely trying to get their serves in play to using them as a weapon. It wasn’t necessarily about power, but “being able to have control over our placement of serve,” the coach said. “Especially in doubles, where 85 percent of your serves are going up the middle to cut off the (opponents’) angles. Once players really understand that, they let go of the thought of, ‘Oh, I’m just trying to get it in.’ There’s a shift in what you start to believe about your game and a shift and what your partner believes you’re able to do, and you’re able to count on each other.”
South’s only losses were to No. 1-ranked and defending state Class AA champion Minnetonka, second-ranked Edina, No. 3 Mayo and seventh-ranked Blake. The Cougar girls program has never qualified for the state team tournament, and getting there requires another step. Specifically, it means shifting the balance of tennis power north from Rochester. This year was the third time South has reached the section final and the third time the Cougars have faced Rochester Mayo for the title. Last year Mayo defeated South 4-3 and went on to fourth place in the state tournament. Rochester Mayo teams have won section championships 25 of the last 26 years.
The Lakeville South players were aware of the challenge and know there’s still work to be done. But, as Glad said last week, “basically we’re going to stay focused, keep our heads down and keep working hard.”
Tennis notes
• Lakeville South defeated Lakeville North 5-2 in the Section 1AA semifinals Tuesday morning in Rochester. South’s Michaella Sullivan, Elizabeth Payne and Nicole McKinney won singles matches in straight sets. Macey Glad and Olivia Walker won in straight sets at first doubles, as did Eva Welsch and Brianna Brula at third doubles.
Lakeville North sophomore Kiera Kelly won in straight sets at first singles. The Panthers also took a point at second doubles, where Ava Johnson and Hannah Weckman won in straight sets.
In the finals, Mayo took every match against South in straight sets. The closest match was at third doubles, where the Cougars’ Welsch and Brula lost 6-4, 7-6 (5).
• South St. Paul defeated Eagan 4-3 in the Section 3AA semifinals Monday, sending the Packers to the championship match against Visitation. Eagan’s Cassandra Li and Greta Peterson won in straight sets at first and second singles. Kylie Stengel and Libby Meyer won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at third doubles in the only three-set match of the afternoon.
• Just because Edina isn’t the defending state Class AA champion (that would be Minnetonka) doesn’t mean the Hornets aren’t still a force in Class AA tennis. Second-ranked Edina defeated Burnsville 7-0 in the Section 6AA semifinals, then beat Blake 7-0 in the championship match.
Edina won every match against Burnsville in straight sets and didn’t drop more than four games in any match. Burnsville’s Sidney Handrahan had a 6-2, 6-2 match at third singles, as did Molly Halvorson at fourth singles.
• Singles and doubles tournaments in most Class AA sections are scheduled to begin this week and run through Tuesday, Oct. 19. After that is the state tournament at the University of Minnesota. Team competition is Oct. 25-26, with the singles and doubles tournaments Oct. 27-28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.