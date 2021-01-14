Cougars seeking state berth that was pulled out from underneath

Patterson returns to lead boys basketball team
A Lakeville South boys basketball team meeting in late March 2020 might have been the most unpleasant of Joe Janquart’s coaching career.
That was when he had to tell the Cougars, who were one victory from reaching the state tournament, that their season was over because of the pandemic.
The 2019-20 boys basketball season was called off March 13, the day Lakeville South was to play Rochester Mayo for the Class 4A, Section 1 championship.
“To sit in a classroom and talk about what had happened, it was really hard for our seniors, the coaches, the entire team,” Janquart said. “For our 18 kids, we knew it was going to be emotional. It gets back to what you always tell your players – control the things you can control. This was out of our control, and we made sure our kids knew they had done everything we’d asked of them.”
That puts the Cougars’ 2021 goal in much sharper focus. There has been no word yet from the Minnesota State High School League about a state tournament, but if there is one the Cougars want to be there.
“We’ve already talked about that,” Janquart said. “The goal is to get to the state tournament. To get there we have to focus on the process and get a little better every day.”
It’s one thing to talk about getting to the state tournament and another to have the talent to pull it off. The Cougars, with a number of players returning from a 21-7 team, aren’t short of talent.
Senior guard Reid Patterson is likely to be one of the best players in the South Suburban Conference, if not the best. He averaged 17.6 points a game last season and his ability to penetrate to the basket will provide open shots for the other Cougars players on the floor.
Junior forward Avery Mast (11.5 points per game) and junior guard Sam Fliehe were regulars in the South rotation last year. Senior guard Trystan Ressler is expected to move into the starting lineup.
The fifth starting spot would have been filled by 6-foot-9 forward Riley Mahlman, but he graduated early and is scheduled to enroll at the University of Wisconsin next week to start his college football career.
There are several candidates to take that spot depending on the Cougars’ matchup needs, including senior guard Trenton Kerr, senior guard Gavin Sather, senior forward Holden Mueller, junior forward Chase Andorff and sophomore guard Jackson Ressler. All are expected to play, whether or not they start. The Cougars want to continue to play at a fast pace offensively and apply some pressure defensively, and that can’t be done without a deep bench.
“We were fourth in the state last year in points allowed,” Janquart said. “The thing we’re missing this year is a 6-9, 295-pound man (Mahlman) who could play under the basket and dominate a game. But I think our M.O. is going to be about the same – push it on offense, play aggressive defense and mix it up when we need to.”
The top nine players either started last year or saw some time off the bench. Janquart said he believes that will be to the Cougars’ advantage in a season where they have less time than usual to prepare for the season opener. South’s first game is 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Apple Valley and the Cougars travel to Eagan at 7 p.m. Saturday. The regular-season schedule is 18 games, all against South Suburban Conference opponents, and runs through March 12.
Lakeville South, which tied for fourth in the South Suburban last year, goes into this season as the favorite. Janquart said last year’s tri-champions, Eastview, Shakopee and Prior Lake, lost good players but have talent returning. He expects Lakeville North to contend and said Rosemount has the potential to move up several places in the standings.
