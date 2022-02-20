OT goal, standout goalie send Northfield to girls hockey tourney
Lakeville South, much to its dismay, has seen this film before.
It’s the one where the Cougars control play for an entire girls hockey game, only to see the opponent celebrating at the end.
It happened again in the Section 1AA final where Northfield, despite being outshot 36-10, stayed in the game thanks largely to a goalie who wouldn’t allow the Raiders to lose. Maggie Malecha’s 35 saves and Ayla Puppe’s goal at 3 minutes, 28 seconds of overtime gave Northfield a 2-1 victory and a place in this week’s state Class AA tournament.
The South Suburban Conference champion Cougars, seeded first in the section, finished 25-3. All three losses (two to Northfield, one to Burnsville) were against teams that reached the state tournament.
The Cougars’ postgame reaction was equal parts disappointment and befuddlement. They outshot Northfield by a wide margin and had an equally large advantage in possession time. On a number of occasions the Raiders iced the puck just to relieve the pressure and regroup. But the Cougars were able to get only one puck past Malecha, and that was a deflection.
Lakeville South lost to Northfield (19-5-3) 4-2 in its season opener, and Cougars coach Tim Morris saw a number of similarities between the game that started South’s season and the game that ended it.
“It was almost exactly the same game,” Morris said. “We outshot them 33-16 in the first game. We were up 2-0 after the first period with a shot that hit the crossbar, a shot that hit the post and a shot that went wide. It could have been 5-0 after the first period in that first one. We left them in the game, they scored and got a little bit of momentum.
“I watched video of that game (the morning of the section final). We outplayed them the whole game. You know what? A great goaltender can take you a long way.”
Malecha, who is signed to play college hockey at St. Thomas, has done this against Lakeville South before. Two years ago she made 54 saves as Northfield defeated South 2-1 in the Section 1AA semifinals.
In the 2022 section final, played Feb. 17 in Owatonna, Northfield grabbed the lead 92 seconds into the game on a goal by defender Cambria Monson. Before long, South was spending large chunks of time in the Northfield zone, and tied the game at 12:59 of the first on Josie Grossman’s deflection of Anika Mader’s shot.
The Cougars kept pouring it on, but Malecha and the Raiders held fast. South’s shots on goal total did not include some of its best chances that ended with the puck missing the net.
“We told them any goals we score are going to be ugly, dirty goals that you’re going to have to work for,” Morris said. “But we had other opportunities where we had clean shots from spaces on the ice where our better players should at least be putting them on net, but there were just too many shots that went high and wide.”
The Cougars, who were seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2018, graduate six seniors from this year’s roster. But that group includes their top three scorers – Claire Enright, Taylor Otremba and Ryann Wright, who combined for 191 points. Enright’s 54 goals led Class AA and placed her second in the state.
Also graduating will be Payton Lang, the starting goalie in the section final. She had a 1.91 goals-against average this season.
The pieces seemed to be in place for a state tournament run for the Cougars, who were ranked fourth in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey. But, as Morris noted, a hot goalie can change everything.
“They did everything we asked them to do except put the puck in the net,” Morris said. “Defensively, we played great. (Northfield) scored on a couple of pretty decent shots. You’re not going to win many hockey games when you put 36 on net and only score one.
“Sometimes you can work as hard as you want, but what you want is not what you get. It’s pretty unfortunate for our season to end this way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.