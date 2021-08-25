Cougars say their work isn’t done

Next objective is to remain among the state’s best football teams
Lakeville South is leaning on one of the oldest maxims in sports: It’s tougher to stay on top than it is to get there.
“That’s what the coaches always tell us,” said Camden Dean, who as starting quarterback is being handed the keys to what was one of Minnesota high school football’s most prolific offenses the last couple of seasons. “We know we have to get after it. We all do our job. We’re disciplined and have great coaches. If we don’t do something great, we’ll be in the film room the next morning to fix it.”
The Cougars have had an impressive three year run – back-to-back appearances in the Class 6A semifinals, followed by an 8-0 season in 2020 that was highlighted by a two-touchdown fourth-quarter rally to defeat St. Michael-Albertville 14-13.
The victory over STMA was the last game of a 2020 season shortened because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It left three Class 6A teams – Lakeville South, Rosemount and Eden Prairie – undefeated, and because they hadn’t played each other, each could claim to be the state’s best.
South coach Ben Burk said the players understand the Cougars haven’t reached the mountaintop yet.
“We’ve talked long and hard about putting ourselves in the conversation as one of the best teams in the state,” Burk said. “The last step is the hardest one, so we’re constantly trying to find ways to motivate the kids. I don’t think we’re going to give them that level of comfort. They’re getting it from everywhere else, so our job as coaches is to block that out for them.
“COVID taught us not to take anything for granted. We’re not going to risk doing anything half-speed because you never know if it might get shut down.”
The Cougars graduated 27 seniors from last year’s team. There will be a lot of new regulars on the offensive and defensive lines. But they also have the potential to have elite talent at several spots. Tight end/defensive end Chase Andorff is a University of Nebraska commit. Dean went to a Minnesota State Mankato camp and worked out at defensive back, but the Mavericks coaches liked his work at quarterback so much they offered him a scholarship to play that position. Linebacker Zach Juckel has offers from Air Force and several Football Championship Subdivision schools. And then there’s junior Carson Hansen, who had a breakout season in 2020 with 816 rushing yards on just 70 carries, and 13 touchdowns.
“Obviously, I think we can be better than last year,” Juckel said. “We have the potential to be really good. There are a lot of returners from last year and some new guys coming up that we have faith in.”
Dean takes over at quarterback for the graduated Reid Patterson, who started the last two-plus seasons. Dean did get a number of snaps under center in 2020 because Patterson split time between quarterback and defensive back.
“I think (Dean) will surprise people, but he won’t surprise us because we know what he’s got,” Burk said. “Camden has done everything right. He’s been a leader off the field and we expect him to be a leader on the field. He’s a really effective thrower and runner. We had that with Reid, and now he’s passed the torch to Camden.”
Dean takes over an offense that last year averaged 350 yards rushing and 45 points a game. The Cougars’ Power-T doesn’t use wide receivers and emphasizes deception and blocking precision. Hansen is the latest in a line of South running backs with the burst to turn small holes into big plays.
Several years ago Burk, then the Cougars’ offensive coordinator, studied the Power-T offense Elk River used to win a state Class 5A title, then brought it to Lakeville South. Now he’s turned it over to offensive coordinator Jon Bakken so Burk can spend more time on big-picture matters.
Bakken, who coached Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to three state championships, is one of two state hall of fame coaches on the South staff. The other is Larry Thompson, who founded the Cougars program in 2005 and is now a sophomore team coach.
Juckel said if the Cougars’ defense can deal with the South offense in practice, it should be able to cope with anything other teams try.
“It definitely helps us become more physical,” he said. “Playing inside or outside linebacker against our offense isn’t the most fun thing to do as the scout defense. It’s a lot different look than what we see in games, but it gives us variety and helps with our physicality and intensity.”
Senior Delainey Suraju was South’s starting nose tackle last year. “This year it’ll be more of that and hopefully a couple other positions,” he said.
Suraju isn’t worried about South’s lack of varsity experience along the line. “Hassan (Kassim, a senior) is a great left tackle, and we have a lot of people coming on both sides,” Suraju said.
Lakeville South opens its season Sept. 2 at Park of Cottage Grove, which moves from Class 5A to 6A this year. Following that is a gauntlet that consists of Lakeville South, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Rosemount, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
The Cougars have been preparing themselves for that kind of challenge, Burk said. “We have people who want to teach in this district and want to coach in this district,” he said. “The parents and kids have high expectations. That’s a coach’s dream, in my opinion.”
Cougars football
(Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): at Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 10: at Lakeville North
Sept. 17: Eden Prairie
Sept. 24: Farmington
Oct. 1: at Rosemount
Oct. 7 (Thur.): Prior Lake
Oct. 14 (Thur.): at Shakopee
Oct. 20 (Wed.): Hopkins
