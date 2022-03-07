South will play Hill-Murray in Class AA boys hockey quarterfinals
In the most pressure-packed period of the season, Lakeville South brought its most efficient game.
In a nutshell, that’s why the Cougars are back in the state boys hockey tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
Tied with Lakeville North going into the third period of the Section 1AA championship game, the Cougars seized control, scoring twice in the first 2 minutes, 22 seconds. Then they threw a blanket over the North attack, allowing the Panthers just two third-period shots on goal. The result was a 4-1 victory March 3 at Rochester Rec Center, extending South’s winning streak to 16 games.
“I always tell them they’re the pros of Lakeville and they have to play like pros,” South coach Josh Storm said. “The third period was perfect. They were professionals that whole period. They know how to win and they came out, got the two goals they needed and played on top of the puck the rest of the way.”
“You look at our games this year and we’ve just been a resilient group,” Cougars junior forward Tanner Ludtke said. “Going into the third we were tied and we put three on them really quick. I’m really proud of our group and I think there’s a lot more.”
Being resilient would serve South well at the state Class AA tournament that begins Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. Despite having the most victories of any Class AA team, Lakeville South (25-3) wasn’t done any favors in the seeding process. Participating coaches rank the teams other than their own to determine the top five seeds. Lakeville South did not receive one of them. In the random draw matching unseeded teams against the top three seeds, South drew No. 1 seed Hill-Murray for a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The winner between South and Hill-Murray (23-4-1) plays Andover or Moorhead in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday. Other quarterfinal round matchups Thursday are Cretin-Derham Hall against Prior Lake and Maple Grove against Edina. The championship game is 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Cougars might shrug off the seeding snub, knowing they likely will have to beat three quality teams to win the championship regardless of whether or not they are seeded. The Class AA bracket looks to be one of the most balanced in years. Seven of the eight teams have 20 victories or more; the exception is Prior Lake, which has 18.
Coming off a 20-1-2 season in 2021 and state runner-up finish, the Cougars are convinced they can handle state tournament pressure. “Playoff hockey is way different than regular season,” said senior captain and defenseman Mason Johnson. “You have to keep your head up at all times. The game’s never over.
“Experience helps a lot. A lot of teams, on the big stage, they’ll get too nervous. Our boys have been there before. Me, Tanner (Ludtke), Ashton Dahms and Eli Miller have been there three years in a row. We just know we can do it again.”
Last week’s game was the ninth time in 12 seasons the Lakeville schools played for the Section 1AA championship. Dahms put the Cougars in front to stay with his 25th goal of the season 37 seconds into the third period. Jackson Ernst scored less than two minutes later. Ben Portner put the game out of reach by scoring a shorthanded goal with 5:36 to play.
Lakeville North, which defeated Hastings 3-2 in overtime to reach the section final, finished 21-7. The Panthers were one of eight Class AA teams with 20 or more victories that fell short of reaching the state tournament.
Three of Lakeville North’s losses were to Lakeville South. The Panthers were 0-5-1 in the previous six games against South, but for a time in the Section 1AA final appeared ready to reverse the trend. South’s Austin Stoneking scored at 10:21 of the first period to put his team in front, then the Cougars got three consecutive power plays in the second. Lakeville North, and goalie Finn Jacques, held fast to keep the deficit at one, then the Panthers tied the game at 15:24 of the second on senior forward Jameson Klein’s rebound goal.
Lakeville South put it away in the third period, but not without a struggle. The Cougars might have been 3-0 against the Panthers this year, but Storm said North tested his team every time.
In the section final, “they came out flying. Their kids played so well,” Storm said. “You just kind of have to get through the first five or six minutes and get back to playing a simple game. I thought we did a nice job of moving out of the craziness and panic and playing our structure.
“This is a tough game. It’s Lakeville vs. Lakeville and everything’s on the line.”
Lakeville North “has made it a game every time,” Ludtke said. “They have a good top six (forwards).”
With the section championship to be decided in the final 17 minutes, “I told the guys coming into the third that if I had to pick 20 kids to go to battle and go to the state tournament, I’d pick every one of them. And they proved it, what, a minute in?”
The Cougars, like all of the other Class AA state tournament qualifiers, are loaded with talent. Johnson said their edge might be knowing what works and what doesn’t in the postseason.
“I try to preach the same stuff as Cade Ahrenholz, our captain last year,” Johnson said. “In the playoffs, you have to make simple plays and get pucks deep, especially when you have a lead. You just have to simplify your game and be physical.”
They’ve also been trained to be what might the favorite word in Storm’s vocabulary: relentless.
“That’s Stormy’s word, right there,” Ludtke said. “For us, that means playing a 200-foot game – winning in the D-zone first, then going zone by zone. We’re playing with a ton of confidence right now and we have to keep it up, keep doing what we’re doing.”
The Cougars went through a change of head coaches in the off-season. But the school brought in somebody familiar with the landscape. Storm was head boys hockey coach at Owatonna for 11 years, but played hockey at Lakeville High School and was an assistant coach at Rosemount. He retained several assistant coaches from the previous regime. And he found he had a group of players committed to winning.
“What was different for me compared to my past times is I didn’t have to bark at these guys or yell at them,” Storm said. “We talked early on about how effort was non-negotiable. There hasn’t been more than one period all year where we had to light them up about effort.”
The rest was up to the players.
“We went to work in the summer, all 20 guys, and I think we came back stronger,” Ludtke said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.