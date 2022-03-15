Goalie saves the day for Hill-Murray at Class AA hockey tourney
Lakeville South’s 16-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt at the state tournament, but the Cougars hope their momentum carries over to next season and beyond.
The Cougars lost their two games at the Class AA boys hockey tourney to finish 25-5, but considering they had gone through an off-season filled with upheaval and uncertainty, returning to state might have been a victory in itself.
Eleven months earlier Lakeville South reached the finals of the 2021 state tournament before losing to Eden Prairie in double overtime. Within weeks, then-head coach Janne Kivihalme resigned. Neither he nor the school district would say why, although others, including former Duluth East head coach Mike Randolph, blamed parent pressure.
Returning South players had to decide whether to ride out the tough times or go elsewhere. By spring the school put the program in the hands of Lakeville native Josh Storm, previously head coach at Owatonna High School.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better coach,” said junior forward and captain Tanner Ludtke during last week’s state tournament. “I wasn’t totally sure what was going to happen and had the choice to leave this year. Storm was such a big reason I came back.”
Storm said the players were chiefly responsible for a smooth transition.
“They’re professionals. They really are. They show up to the rink and work,” said Storm, who had never been to the state tournament as a player (Lakeville High School) or coach. “The kids have been through a lot. Changing coaches sucks, and the way these kids accepted me and just bought in – I didn’t feel like I really had to do work (to earn their trust) because they just bought in. That’s what they do and that’s who they are.”
Lakeville South lost to No. 1-seeded Hill Murray 3-2 in the Class AA quarterfinals March 10 at Xcel Energy Center. A 5-2 loss to Moorhead in the consolation semifinals the next day at Mariucci Arena ended the Cougars’ season. They won their final 13 regular-season games as well as three in the Section 1AA tournament. South had not allowed more than two goals in a game in more than a month before Hill-Murray did it in the state quarterfinals.
Two teams from the Northwest Suburban Conference, Andover and Maple Grove, played an epic championship game March 12, with Andover winning 6-5 in the second overtime – marking the second consecutive year the Class AA title game was decided in double overtime.
One save impacted the fortunes of two teams in the Lakeville South vs. Hill-Murray quarterfinal. The Cougars, scrambling to get back in the game in the third period, got their chance when junior forward Aidan Willis had the puck on his stick just outside the crease with nobody – including, it seemed, Hill-Murray goalie Jack Erickson – in front of him.
Willis one-timed the puck toward the lower left corner, but Erickson stretched the width of the goal to glove it. The save preserved Hill-Murray’s one-goal lead.
Willis “scores that goal nine out of 10 times in practice,” said Ludtke, whose pass on a 2-on-1 rush set up the opportunity.
Erickson’s teammates marveled at what was not only the save of the game, but perhaps the save of the tournament.
“I was on the ice, had a perfect view of it, and I think my jaw hit the ice,” Hill-Murray forward Dylan Godbout said. “I’ll be appreciative of that for the rest of my life.”
The Cougars started quickly, with Ludtke scoring 10 seconds into the game. Hill-Murray, however, struck for two goals in the next six minutes by defensemen Axel Begley and Leo Gruba, with Gruba’s coming on the power play.
Hill-Murray got a huge goal at 13 minutes, 40 seconds of the second period. Two Lakeville South players bumped into each other in the defensive zone and the puck came loose to Pioneers forward Gianni Hurley, who spun and scored on a wrist shot to make it 3-1.
Lakeville South responded with a goal by defenseman Tyler Lafferty at 3:19 of the third, just seconds after a Hill-Murray penalty expired. The Cougars kept pressing, forcing Erickson to make seven more saves in the period, but couldn’t get the tying goal.
“I told the guys after two periods I thought if we got one, we were going to get two,” Storm said. “I think all of us are a little bit shocked we didn’t get the second one.”
South coaches and players said they believed their effort was good enough to win. “The boys really gave it their all,” senior defenseman and captain Mason Johnson said. “We played this game pretty much the way we’ve played all the others.”
Said Storm: “The compete level and effort were excellent. We made two mistakes and as we watched on video, I think Hill capitalizes on about every mistake you make.”
Moorhead lost to Andover 2-1 in a double-overtime quarterfinal game, and less than 12 hours later mustered the energy to jump to a 3-0 lead over Lakeville South in the consolation semifinals. The Cougars got goals from John Novak and Ashton Dahms but never could cut the deficit to fewer than two.
Seniors on the South roster included defensemen Johnson, Wyatt Sender and Joe Guentzel; forwards Austin Stoneking and Ben Portner; and backup goalie Owen Havlicek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.