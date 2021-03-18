Cougars repeat at state skiing

Three seniors lead the way to back-to-back Alpine titles
William Nida, Joe Olson and Kyle Wentworth have been a stabilizing force for Lakeville South teams that won back-to-back state boys Alpine skiing championships.
The three seniors understand racing strategy and how to apply it to team competitions. Then they go out and do their jobs, taking pressure off the Cougars’ younger skiers.
Last week the formula worked again – maybe not to perfection, but it worked. The Cougars, who were in third place after the first run of the state meet at Giants Ridge, passed Stillwater and Edina on the second run to successfully defend their state championship.
While skiers from other teams struggled with snow conditions that weren’t what they were accustomed to, Nida, Olson and Wentworth finished in the top seven among state team competitors on each run.
“When our seniors do that – and they have in just about every meet over the last two years – our next three skiers, who are all sophomores, know only one of them has to stand” for the Cougars to put together a good team score, coach Wayne Hill said. “Our younger guys can just go out and ski their races.”
Given the volatile nature of Alpine ski racing, it’s asking a lot of any team to go through a season undefeated. But Lakeville South’s boys were up to the challenge. The Cougars’ state title completed a season during which they won all six South Suburban Conference varsity meets as well as the Section 6 meet.
Lakeville South placed three skiers in the top 15 overall (including competitiors who qualified for state individually) to come in six points ahead of Stillwater in the team competition. Finishing third was Edina, the other team qualifier from Section 6.
Nida (two-run time of 1 minute, 12.61 seconds), Olson (1:15.97) and Wentworth (1:17.02) were first, third and seventh among skiers in the team competition. In the overall competition, which includes skiers who qualified for state as individuals, they were second, 10th and 15th.
“The last two years, I think the seniors have done a great job of showing our younger guys what they need to do so our team can be successful, and I’m proud of that,” Wentworth said.
Once both runs were complete, Nida, Olson and Wentworth gave South a comfortable 12-point lead over their counterparts from from Stillwater. The top two teams also pulled away from the rest of the pack. Third-place Edina was 21 points behind Stillwater.
“I thought we had a pretty good first run but we found out we were in third place,” Wentworth said. “We knew we had to pick up the pace a bit, especially myself and Joe Olson. I think we were in the teens (overall) after the first run. On the second run we heard the top skiers from Stillwater and Edina missed gates, while we were pretty consistent.”
James Nida of South was 20th among skiers in the team competition in 1:23.53. Alex Papanikolaou (1:25.21) was 23rd among team competition skiers and Connor Oujiri (1:29.01) was 30th.
“We didn’t want to walk away with just a top-three finish,” William Nida said. “We wanted to get back to the top and finish this off with back-to-back championships.”
With the state meet taking place almost a month later than usual, racers dealt with conditions far different than what they face during an ordinary Minnesota racing season. The warm weather caused soft snow, ruts and depressions.
“It was like skiing a mogul course all the way down,” Hill said. “I’m from out East, where skiers see those conditions a lot. Minnesota is usually blessed with hard snow in the winter, and that’s usually what we get at Giants Ridge when the state meet is held one month earlier.”
Wentworth said meet officials took to applying salt fertilizer to the the Red and Blue courses to keep the snow from breaking down, and it appeared to work. One key to dealing with the unusual conditions was not being overly aggressive, Hill said. Another was maintaining a lot of knee flex so skiers could adapt quickly to changing course conditions.
Many of the South skiers also are members of the Buck Hill racing team and ski there into March and sometimes early April, so skiing in spring conditions isn’t entirely foreign to them, William Nida said.
But not everybody could adapt at the state meet.Hill said numerous skiers had to hike back up the course after missing gates. Edina’s Adam Berghult, thought to be one of the contenders for the individual championship, was disqualified for missing a gate on his second run. He ended up not counting toward the Hornets’ team score, which was a massive blow to Edina’s chances.
Olson, Wentworth and William Nida embraced the team concept of high school skiing but needed to learn to temper their aggression when they were younger.
“They would go out fast and crash all the time,” Hill said. “Finally we told them, ‘Guys, if we’re going to win state someday, you have to stand up.’”
Eventually they learned how to temper their aggression.
“Team skiing is nothing like USSA or FIS races,” William Nida said. “In team competition you’re skiing for the other guys on your team, not for yourself. At the state meet we knew if one of (the seniors) fell, it was game over. But we welcomed that challenge. We know how to be aggressive without being reckless.”
Now Hill hopes the lessons learned by William Nida, Joe Olson and Wentworth will filter down to the next group of South varsity skiers. James Nida, Papanikolaou and Oujiri will be back next year, as will the Cougars’ No. 7 skier Jack Olson, a highly promising seventh-grader. Hill said the Cougars could have a chance to return to the state meet next year and it’s not out of the question for the younger group to make a run at the state championship before they graduate.
This is the third state Alpine championship won by a boys team from Lakeville, to go with North’s title in 2008 and South’s last year. It’s also the sixth Alpine skiing team championship overall for Lakeville South, including four won by the girls program.
Eastview’s Ryan Whalen, an individual qualifier, finished 24th overall in 1:19.84 to earn All-State recognition. Forest Bowman of Burnsville/Shakopee was 28th (1:20.29). Riley Okubo of Lakeville North was 31st (1:21.06) and Evan Brown of Eagan was 71st (1:38.15).
Zach Trotto of Forest Lake was the individual state champion, completing his two runs in 1:12.04, about half a second faster than William Nida.
Panther girls dethroned
Lakeville North’s girls came up short in their attempt for a second consecutive Alpine team championship, finishing fifth in their meet Wednesday at Giants Ridge. Edina won by two points over Orono, while the Panthers were 33 points behind Edina.
The Panthers’ state highlight was a third consecutive top-two individual finish by senior Peyton Servais, who was the 2021 runner-up. Servais skied the second-fastest time in her first run on the Red course and was third fastest on the Blue course to finish in 1:16.36. Blake’s Ava Pihlstrom was state champion in 1:15.54.
Servais won the 2019 state individual championship and was second the following two years. She also led her Lakeville North team to a two-point victory over Prior Lake in its section of the Section 6 meet as the Panthers earned a return trip to state.
Servais was the top finisher among skiers in the team competition. Teammate Abigail Hahs was fifth among team racers and 14th overall in 1:23.55. Leah Hahs was 25th among team racers in 1:32.76 and Andrea Ray finished 39th in 1:42.05.
Other North skiers encountered difficulty. Jane Steel was disqualified on her first run and was 22nd among team competitors on her second. Tera Cunningham did not complete either of her two runs.
Servais, Steel, Cunningham, Abigail Hahs and Leah Hahs skied on North’s 2020 state championship team.
Edina’s top four skiers placed among the top 13 among team competitors, giving the Hornets the balance they needed to win the state championship.
Eastview senior Kate Young was a top-10 finisher and All-State skier. She wound up eighth overall in 1:20.53. Her sister Megan, a ninth-grader, also grabbed an All-State spot with a 23rd-place finish (1:25.27).
Eagan’s Courtney Bumpers was 39th in 1:28.45. The Wildcats’ Helen Paulsen was 81st in 2:03.30. Lakeville South’s Erin Otteson was 45th after the first run but did not complete the second.
Megan George of Prior Lake, one of Servais’ South Suburban Conference rivals and considered to be a contender for the individual championship, placed seventh overall in 1:20.23.
