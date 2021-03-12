Three seniors lead the way to back-to-back Alpine titles
Given the volatile nature of Alpine ski racing, it’s asking a lot of any team to go through a season undefeated.
Lakeville South’s boys were up to the challenge.
The Cougars won their second consecutive state championship Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, completing a 2021 season during which they won all six South Suburban Conference varsity meets as well as the Section 6 meet.
On Wednesday, Lakeville South placed three skiers in the top 15 overall to come in six points ahead of Stillwater in the team competition. Finishing third was Edina, the other team qualifier from Section 6.
Seniors William Nida (two-run time of 1 minute, 12.61 seconds), Joe Olson (1:15.97) and Kyle Wentworth (1:17.02) were first, third and seventh among skiers in the team competition. In the overall competition, which includes skiers who qualified for state as individuals, they were second, 10th and 15th.
In the team format, Nida, Olson and Wentworth gave South a comfortable 12-point lead over their top three skiers from Stillwater. The top two teams also pulled away from the rest of the pack. Third-place Edina was 21 points behind Stillwater.
James Nida of South was 20th among skiers in the team competition in 1:23.53. Alex Papanikolaou (1:25.21) was 23rd among team competition skiers and Connor Oujiri (1:29.01) was 30th.
This is the third state Alpine championship won by a boys team from Lakeville, to go with North’s title in 2008 and South’s last year. It’s also the sixth Alpine skiing team championship overall for Lakeville South, including four won by the girls program.
Eastview’s Ryan Whalen, an individual qualifier, finished 24th overall in 1:19.84 to earn All-State recognition. Forest Bowman of Burnsville/Shakopee was 28th (1:20.29). Riley Okubo of Lakeville North was 31st (1:21.06) and Evan Brown of Eastview was 71st (1:38.15).
Zach Trotto of Forest Lake was the individual state champion, completing his two runs in 1:12.04, about half a second faster than William Nida.
Panther girls dethroned
Lakeville North’s girls came up short in their attempt for a second consecutive Alpine team championship, finishing fifth in their meet Wednesday at Giants Ridge. Edina won by two points over Orono, while the Panthers were 33 points behind Edina.
The Panthers’ state highlight was a third consecutive top-two individual finish by senior Peyton Servais, who was the 2021 runner-up. Servais skied the second-fastest time in her first run on the Red course and was third fastest on the Blue course to finish in 1:16.36. Blake’s Ava Pihlstrom was state champion in 1:15.54.
Servais won the 2019 state individual championship and was second the following two years. She also led her Lakeville North team to a two-point victory over Prior Lake in its section of the Section 6 meet as the Panthers earned a return trip to state.
Servais was the top finisher among skiers in the team competition. Teammate Abigail Hahs was fifth among team racers and 14th overall in 1:23.55. Leah Hahs was 25th among team racers in 1:32.76 and Andrea Ray finished 39th in 1:42.05.
Other North skiers encountered difficulty. Jane Steel was disqualified on her first run and was 22nd among team competitors on her second. Tera Cunningham did not complete either of her two runs.
Servais, Steel, Cunningham, Abigail Hahs and Leah Hahs skied on North’s 2020 state championship team.
Edina’s top four skiers placed among the top 13 among team competitors, giving the Hornets the balance they needed to win the state championship.
Eastview senior Kate Young was a top-10 finisher and All-State skier. She wound up eighth overall in 1:20.53. Her sister Megan, a ninth-grader, also grabbed an All-State spot with a 23rd-place finish (1:25.27).
Eagan’s Courtney Bumpers was 39th in 1:28.45. The Wildcats’ Helen Paulsen was 81st in 2:03.30. Lakeville South’s Erin Otteson was 45th after the first run but did not complete the second.
Megan George of Prior Lake, one of Servais’ South Suburban Conference rivals and considered to be a contender for the individual championship, placed seventh overall in 1:20.23.
