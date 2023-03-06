South defeats North for spot in state boys hockey tourney
As a program, Lakeville South knows what it takes to get to the state tournament. The Cougars also know about the outside influences that have to be dealt with along the way.
Their 4-1 victory over Lakeville North on March 2 sends the Cougars to the state Class AA boys hockey tournament for the fifth consecutive year. As the winning streak grows, so too does other teams’ motivation to knock them off the top of the mountain.
“People are out to beat us. It seems like we’re the bad guys, but if you get to know us off the ice we’re good guys,” said South defenseman John Novak, a senior captain. “But for us, it’s all about working hard together.”
Josh Storm, in his second season as Lakeville South’s head coach, learned quickly the mentality the Cougars needed.
“The first summer after I got hired we played in a summer tournament. We had about half our roster from the previous year,” Storm said. “We lost a game and the other team honestly was celebrating like it was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. It was very eye-opening. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, every time.”
That will remain the case this week as the Cougars are one of the eight teams still in contention for the Class AA championship. Lakeville South will play Andover in the final game of the quarterfinal round Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. It will start at 8 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the quarterfinal between No. 1-seeded Minnetonka and Hill-Murray, which is the first game of the evening session.
Andover is the fourth seed and Lakeville South is seeded fifth. Both teams have 21-6-1 records. They did not face each other in the regular season.
The Section 1AA championship game at Rochester Rec Center was the third meeting between the Lakeville teams this season. Lakeville South won the two regular-season games convincingly and went into the championship game solidly favored. Lakeville North (13-15) had opportunities, though. The Panthers scored on a power play late in the second period to pull within 2-1, and two third-period shots by junior forward Caden St. John hit goalposts.
Lakeville South forward Tate Pritchard got a breakaway in the first period but was stopped by North sophomore goalie Carter Mayfield. Pritchard got his stick on the rebound and put it in the net, but not before the net had been dislodged, officials ruled.
Pritchard got a goal that did count later in the first when he deflected a shot by Cougars defenseman Ryder Patterson.
South goalie Jack Hochsprung made several huge stops in the second, including a breakaway by North forward Wyatt Albrecht. Shortly thereafter South’s Will Kortan scored to make it 2-0.
“There were three moments in the second period where we made Grade-A turnovers,” Storm said. “And Jack was there to bail us out. When a game becomes chaotic, he’s non-chaotic. He’s so calm and so good.”
Tyler Arneson of Lakeville North scored on a power play with 1 minute, 9 seconds left in the second period, giving the Panthers hope that there was still time to make a push in the third. However, the Cougars’ Ashton Dahms scored 34 seconds later to re-establish the two-goal lead. Thomas Boisjolie scored into an empty net with 1:56 remaining in the game.
Storm played hockey at Lakeville High School, which later became Lakeville North, and since becoming coach at South has always complimented the North program. That didn’t change after last week’s section final, the fourth in a row between the two Lakeville teams.
“Their staff does such a great job,” Storm said. “It sucks that they’re our big battle (to go to the state tournament) because they do great things with kids. I’m so impressed with their team and how they played.”
Then it was time for the Cougars to celebrate, although that was dampened by a third-period injury to Pritchard, the team’s second-leading scorer. He left the ice in the with what appeared to be a laceration to his right hand and missed the rest of the game and the awards ceremony. Pritchard’s family communicated through social media that he had surgery on his hand March 3 and is recovering.
Pritchard (57 points) skated on South’s top line with fellow seniors Aidan Willis (58 points) and Dahms (45). The injury likely will cause a line shakeup and require some of the Cougars’ younger players to take on bigger roles. Dahms said the younger players will be ready.
“We lost a few key parts going into this year,” Dahms said, “so we had to rely on some young guys to step up. I think they did really, really well. It was a lot of practice and learning from mistakes, so I’m really proud of every player we have here.”
For 14 seniors on the South roster, going back to the state tournament is meaningful for reasons clearly apparent.
“It’s super-special because we’re really senior-heavy and we depend on our seniors,” Novak said. “I think this is also a good culture group. We come to the rink every day wanting to win for each other. We say before the game, in our little circle after warmups, ‘Play for us, play for our family,’ because we’re all about family culture.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.