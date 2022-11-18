Ryder Patterson of Lakeville South tries to break a tackle as Owen McCloud throws a block during the first half of a Class 6A football semifinal game against Maple Grove on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Lakeville South tight end Zach Steinhagen catches a pass in the fourth quarter, moving the ball to the Maple Grove 35-yard line. But the drive ended when the Cougars couldn't convert a fourth-down play.
A crisply executed 80-yard, eight-minute touchdown drive was exactly the way Lakeville South wanted to start. But not much went the Cougars’ way after that as their attempt for a second consecutive state Class 6A football championship ended.
Maple Grove scored twice in the second quarter – the second score coming on a 72-yard pass – and went on to a 14-7 victory in a state semifinal game Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the first time the teams faced each other since the 2021 Prep Bowl, where Lakeville South won 13-7.
Maple Grove got its revenge Thursday and will take on Rosemount or Eden Prairie – who meet in the other Class 6A final Friday night – in the state championship game Dec. 2.
Lakeville South (9-3), reaching its fourth consecutive state semifinal, had a roaring start. The Cougars scored on a 15-play drive, all carries by Jackson Hall, Ryder Patterson and Carson Hansen, with Hansen carrying it in from 3 yards to put them ahead. The Cougars were methodical and also got a good break when Maple Grove jumped offside on fourth and two, giving South a first down and sustaining the drive.
Maple Grove (12-0) responded with its own 80-yard scoring drive, completing it with 7 minutes, 53 seconds left in the second quarter to tie the game 7-7.
South pushed downfield again on its second drive, reaching the Maple Grove 28 before the game’s critical sequence occurred. Maple Grove stopped the Cougars on fourth down to take the ball. On the next play, Crimson quarterback Jacob Kilzer found Jacob Anderson open down the left sideline for a touchdown that gave Maple Grove the lead.
The Crimson drove again to start the third quarter, reaching the Lakeville South 1 before the Cougars denied them on fourth down. Lakeville South drove 69 yards to the Maple Grove 30 before losing the ball on downs with 7:08 to play. That ended up being their last quality scoring opportunity.
Check back later for more about the Lakeville South state semifinal game.
