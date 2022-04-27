Cougars ready for another run at the title

Numerous returnees from 2021 state girls lacrosse runners-up
Patrick Crandall sees no point in trying to deny what others can figure out for themselves. His Lakeville South girls lacrosse team is loaded.
The Cougars, coming off a state runner-up season in 2021, graduated only four seniors and returned most of their scoring leaders, along with the starting goalie.
Are they good enough to reach the state final for the third time in school history and possibly win their first championship? Yes, but it’ll be a struggle.
The top three teams in the 2021 state tournament were from the South Suburban Conference – Prior Lake defeated Lakeville South for the championship, while Rosemount won the third-place game. All three returned substantial portions of their 2021 rosters.
Then there are teams such as Benilde-St. Margaret’s which finished fourth at state last year and gave South a battle in a non-conference game April 22 before the Cougars prevailed 11-8. Chanhassen, ranked sixth in the state, tripped up South 10-9 in a non-conference game Tuesday.
Asked to describe the South roster, Crandall said, “This team – I mean, they’re loaded across the board. Most teams would revel in having one of these players and I’m lucky enough to have a solid set of about 15 of them. It’s been great to coach this group.”
The Cougars opened their 2022 season with a 10-8 victory at Rosemount on April 21. They faced Rosemount and BSM without junior Emily Moes, their leading scorer in 2021 with 101 points. Moes is recovering from an injury and is practicing with the team. Crandall said Moes likely will return to the lineup soon, but he doesn’t want to rush her.
“We’re just being cautious with her,” Crandall said. “We need her to be ready in June, hopefully, rather than in April.”
Moes (76 goals) and senior attack Lauren Sheets (75) scored almost half of the Cougars’ goals in 2021. But they are not South’s only scoring threats. Moes didn’t play against Benilde-St. Margaret’s and the Red Knights managed to keep Sheets from scoring, but Gabby Bouman and Tori Tschida scored three goals each, while Brielle Fannin and Sivanna O’Brien had two goals apiece.
Bouman transferred from Lakeville North, where she was one of the Panthers’ top scorers last season. “We’re fortunate to have depth and fortunate to have Gabby Bouman come over from North and really be a pivotal player,” Crandall said. “She’s still learning our system but she’s doing a great job fitting in.”
Sophomore Christina Swirtz was a utility player last season and will play more on attack this year. She scored three goals against Rosemount in the season opener. Fannin played attack in 2021 and is being asked this year to play midfield, a role she has assumed seamlessly, Crandall said.
A critical factor in South’s first two victories was the play of the defense, which held two strong opponents to eight goals each. Rosemount returned three 50-goal scorers from last year’s roster.
“We’ve always been an offensive team. We’ve always been able to score. But to be able to show up on defense and know our offense is coming together is really nice to see,” Crandall said. “Rosemount has a potent offense. Look at what they did to Lakeville North in their last game, they won 23-0. Our defense was playing really well to be able to slow them down.”
Sophomore Katie Grubbs, who recovered a team-high five ground balls against BSM, was described by Crandall as “the heart of the defense.” Goalie Lindsay Wirfs, who will play lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy, has a .556 save percentage through two games. Seniors Taylor Otremba, Morgan Haapala and Cameron Hammes return on defense, as do sophomore Kali Nyberg and ninth-grader Addison Hammes.
Junior Theresa Soltys can play midfield or defense, and sophomore Emma Remington is a returning midfielder.
Crandall said the Cougars’ offense needs to improve, and it should get a boost from Moes’ return. “In practice, we look great, but we’re seeing live competition for the first time. I think we need to build on that and become the offense I know we can be,” the coach said.
Crandall has been Lakeville South’s head coach since 2011, when the Lakeville high schools ended their girls lacrosse co-op and formed their own teams. He has taken the Cougars to state four times but this year is his last shot at the championship. In December 2021 he was named head coach of the College of St. Benedict’s new women’s varsity lacrosse program, which begins play in 2023.
The players also are anxious to take the next step while realizing how difficult the task will be. “We definitely feel we have a target on our back. We did well last year and didn’t lose a lot of players,” Crandall said. “It’s fun for us to get out there and get our feet wet with some really strong competition right away.”
