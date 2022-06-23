South scores last three goals to defeat Chanhassen in state final
The clock was ticking.
Not only for six Lakeville South seniors trying to win a state championship before their high school girls lacrosse careers ended, but also for head coach Patrick Crandall, guiding the Cougars for the last time before leaving to start a varsity program at the College of St. Benedict.
Lakeville South had been to the state tournament four other times but never took the prize the Cougars wanted. They had been to the championship game twice before, losing both. The 2021 state final – a 15-7 loss to South Suburban Conference rival Prior Lake – stung, and left the Cougars determined to atone.
On June 18, it was now or never. Lakeville South jumped in front of No. 1-seeded Chanhassen early, then had to sweat it out as the Storm got back in the game. The Cougars scored the game’s final three goals while shutting out Chanhassen over the final 11 minutes to win 10-7 at Stillwater High School and earn that elusive state title.
Nobody said it would be easy.
“We’ve always known we had a target on us. We were here last year,” Crandall said. “These players are known in the world of lacrosse in Minnesota. The pressure’s there, but we like the pressure. We revel in it. If the pressure wasn’t there it wouldn’t be the same.”
The Cougars (18-1) routed a succession of opponents in the run-up to the state tournament, where three opponents were waiting to make them earn it. An anticipated blowout of Elk River/Zimmerman in the first round proved to be anything but, and the Cougars survived 10-9 while not playing their best.
The dream appeared dead in a June 16 semifinal game against Rosemount, where the Irish held a six-goal lead over Lakeville South with 13 minutes to play. The Cougars rallied to send the game to extra time, with junior forward Emily Moes scoring in the second overtime to give South a 14-13 victory.
Asked if the Cougars saw the comeback against Rosemount as a sign this would be their year, senior attack Lauren Sheets said, “yeah, we thought so.”
Of course, the Chanhassen players thought it was their year too, and the Storm (17-2) didn’t back down after falling behind 5-0 early. They tied the game 7-7 with 11 minutes, 38 seconds remaining. It stayed tied for about four minutes before sophomore midfielder Katie Grubbs scored to put South back in front. Sivanna O’Brien scored two goals 29 seconds apart, both assisted by Grubbs, to give the Cougars a cushion.
This was shortly after Grubbs and Crandall appeared to have a heart-to-heart talk on the Cougars’ sideline.
“She was worried about her play not being great, and about letting things get in her head,” Crandall said. “I told her, you just need to be you. Just play and have fun.”
Sheets, one of the Cougars’ leading scorers, said the comeback against Rosemount might have given the team the last bit of juice it needed. “It gave us more confidence,” she said. “That comeback the last game was incredible, and the fact we could do that just helped us.”
Junior attack Emily Moes had three goals and one assist in the championship game, including two of the Cougars’ first five goals.
O’Brien and senior midfielder Brielle Fannin scored twice each, and Sheets and Grubbs each had a goal and two assists.
Lakeville South never led the semifinal against Rosemount until Moes’ game-winner in the second overtime, but scored six of the last seven goals in the second half to rescue a game that appeared to be a lost cause. Sheets scored three goals in the second-half run and O’Brien scored twice. Sheets and Moes each had five goals in the game.
“I didn’t doubt my team once in that game,” Moes said. “You could see on the sideline we were hyping each other up. Our team chemistry showed through in that game.”
“I think our draw wins with Sivanna O’Brien in the circle helped us get the momentum back,” sophomore midfielder Tori Tschida said. “All around, we put our hearts our there. We played more together and less as individuals.”
Goalie Lindsay Wirfs made 10 saves as she and her defense held Rosemount to one goal in the final 16-plus minutes.
“In our minds, we didn’t see ourselves in the third-place game,” said senior defender Taylor Otremba. “We just knew anything can happen, We thought if we can win the draw and go down and score, that’s only 15 seconds. When it was like five minutes left, we knew our team and our draw squad are good enough that we have a chance. Six goals, we know that’s a lot, but we knew we could score that many in that amount of time.”
The South program will be under new management in 2023 but will have plenty of talented players to work with as the Cougars defend their state championship. But the seniors were a heart-and-soul group, consisting of Sheets, Wirfs, Fannin, Otremba, Morgan Haapala and Cameron Hammes.
Otremba might never play another competitive lacrosse game as she heads full-bore into her college hockey career at Minnesota State Mankato. She said what struck her about the other seniors – and the team in general – was their willingness to accept anybody from any background who could help the Cougars be a better team.
“It’s crazy to think about it,” she said. “I have hockey, and I have this second family (in lacrosse). This family is just insane. Having another sport and another family just makes it so much better.
“These girls work a ton. This isn’t my first sport, but these girls really made me feel welcomed and loved. We were a family, and that’s why we won.”
They had a goal – actually, two. Win state for themselves and give Crandall an appropriate sendoff. “Winning the state championship is like a going-away gift,” Sheets said.
When it was clear the Cougars were going to defeat Chanhassen, Crandall went off by himself for a moment to process what had happened. Later, he summed it up.
“We all had this vision that we’re going to go out with a bang,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.