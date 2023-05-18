South gets past Burnsville 2-1 in eight innings
The strength of the 2023 Lakeville South baseball team showed up in a year when no high school games were played.
It goes back to 2020. It was to be Bill John’s first season as the Cougars’ head coach. Baseball teams got in their first week of workouts in March before schools were ordered closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The shutdown eventually was extended through the end of the school year and spring sports were canceled.
However, John and his assistant coaches saw enough from their future players to be optimistic for 2021 and beyond.
“We knew from our freshmen tryouts during the COVID year that we had a lot of arms, and not a lot of people can say that,” John said.
Those players are seniors now. In fact, just about everybody on the South varsity roster is a senior. The only exception is sophomore Coltin Smith, who’s the starting catcher.
Tate Marland and Ian Segna, who pitched in South’s 2-1, eight-inning victory at Burnsville on Monday, are part of the Cougars’ senior group of arms. “We have some depth in our pitching that other teams may not have, and we’re going to rely on that going into the stretch,” John said.
At the beginning of last week, the Cougars might have been thinking in terms of getting organized for the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs that begin in late May. Eastview and Rosemount had moved to the top of the South Suburban Conference while South went 5-5 in its first 10 league games.
But Eastview and Rosemount lost multiple games last week, turning the SSC race into a free-for-all. Lakeville South now has a five-game conference winning streak after defeating Shakopee 4-1 on Wednesday. The Cougars are 10-5 in the league, one-half game ahead of Eastview, Farmington and Rosemount, all 9-5. Eastview and Farmington lost SSC games Wednesday while Rosemount won. The 18-game conference schedule is expected to wrap up Wednesday, May 24.
“Every conference game is important,” said John, whose team plays Lakeville North at Fredrickson Field in Elko at 7 p.m. Thursday. “Burnsville has played a great last couple of weeks. They beat Rosemount and took us to extra innings. You can’t really count anybody out. Rosemount came back down to earth a little bit, we went on a winning streak and now we control our destiny.”
In addition to Lakeville North, the Cougars have games against conference title contenders Farmington and Rosemount remaining on the schedule.
South had only two hits against Burnsville at Alimagnet Park, but an eighth-inning two-out triple by Nathan Matiak drove in Michael Gerda with the go-ahead run. Gerda reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Marland and Segna had to work out of difficult situations in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Burnsville loaded the bases with no outs. Marland, South’s starting pitcher, struck out the next three hitters.
In the seventh, Burnsville loaded the bases with one out and the Cougars turned to Segna, their late-inning pitching option. Blaze shortstop John Santelman hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring courtesy runner Paul Galvez, but Segna escaped the inning without further damage.
The Blaze’s first two hitters in the eighth singled and walked; they then moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt. Nicholas Meuser hit a sharp grounder to Gerda, playing in at shortstop. The runners were forced to hold as Gerda threw to first for the out. Segna struck out the next batter to end the game.
Santelman and Cole Sieben each had two hits for Burnsville, which outhit Lakeville South 8-2. Nick Discher pitched the first six innings, striking out eight.
Marland had 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings, continuing a string of strong performances for Lakeville South’s pitchers. The Cougars have allowed only three runs in their last four conference games.
Marland “has been lights-out for ... I don’t want to say how many innings because I might jinx it,” John said. “If we have to win games 2-0, 2-1, 4-2 or whatever, then that’s the way we’ve got to do it.
“I think they’re building up to situations that are pressure-packed. That’s the sign of a senior-laden group. Hopefully that comes into play in the section tournament because those are going to be tight, pressure-packed games.”
Burnsville is 5-9 in the conference after defeating Eastview 6-5 on Wednesday. The Blaze play Apple Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a non-conference game against Rochester John Marshall at 5 p.m. Friday. Both are at Alimagnet Park.
Baseball notes
• Farmington defeated Eagan 1-0 on Monday. Tigers junior Tanner Renzy led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a single and scored the game’s only run on a wild pitch. Owen Schmidt pitched a one-hitter for Farmington (10-6 overall, 9-5 conference) and struck out 12. Eagan pitcher Danny Lachenmayer allowed three hits and struck out six in 6.2 innings. George Anderson had the only hit for the Wildcats (4-12, 3-12).
• Eastview defeated Apple Valley 7-2 on the Eastview Athletic Association Youth Night but dropped a half-game behind Lakeville South in the SSC after losing to Burnsville 6-5 on Wednesday. The Lightning (10-5 overall, 9-5 SSC) play at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Thursday, are home against Lakeville North at 4:30 p.m. Monday and play at Farmington at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Apple Valley (6-9, 5-9) plays at Burnsville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Lakeville North scored three runs in the top of the seventh in a 3-2 victory at Rosemount. The Panthers (8-7, 8-6) won their fifth consecutive game while Rosemount (9-5) lost for the fourth time in five games. Panthers catcher Will Wareham hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning to tie the game. Kutter Herzig’s sacrifice fly brought in the go-ahead run. Teddy Juaire pitched a complete game for North, striking out eight. Rosemount starter Jack Thompson pitched six shutout innings and faced one batter in the seventh before reaching the 105-pitch maximum.
On Wednesday, Rosemount defeated Farmington 8-2, moving into a tie for second in the conference with Farmington and Eastview. Lakeville North lost 3-2 at Prior Lake, ending the Panthers' winning streak.
