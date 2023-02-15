Eagan girls 6th, North boys 8th in team competitions
Lakeville South senior James Nida, along with Eagan’s Courtney Bumpers and Lakeville South’s Olivia Murphy, were All-State performers at the state Alpine skiing meet Tuesday.
Lakeville South senior James Nida, along with Eagan’s Courtney Bumpers and Lakeville South’s Olivia Murphy, were All-State performers at the state Alpine skiing meet Tuesday.
Nida was the top finisher from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area at the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, taking 10th place in the boys race. Bumpers and Murphy were 12th and 19th in the girls race. The top 20 skiers at state earn All-State recognition.
Eagan finished sixth in the girls team competition and Lakeville North was eighth in the boys meet. Minnetonka repeated as state boys team champion while Hill-Murray won the girls title. Two Farmington High School students, Emily Reid and Olivia Reid, skied for the Prior Lake/Farmington girls co-op team that took second at state.
Nida stood in eighth place after his first run on the Giants Ridge Red course. He dropped a couple of spots after his second run on the Blue course, and his overall time was 1 minute, 17.58 seconds. He improved eight places over his state finish in 2022.
Josh Nelson of West Lutheran was the boys individual champion in 1:14.33.
Bumpers, a sophomore, finished in the top 15 on both of her runs in the girls race and had an overall time of 1:18.55. Murphy, also a sophomore, had a combined time of 1:20.54.
Taylor Voigt not only led Hill-Murray to the girls team championship, she was the individual winner in 1:15.32.
Helen Paulsen (50th, 1:26.56), Isabella Barrios (55th, 1:27.76) and Charlotte Heil (69th, 1:38.52) also completed two runs at state for the Eagan girls, who scored 102 points at state, 61 behind Hill-Murray. Caitlyn Bumpers and Zuzu Callahan also were in the Wildcats’ lineup. Caitlin Bumpers was 13th after her first run but did not complete the second.
Emily Reid was 41st in 1:25.08 for Prior Lake/Farmington, and Olivia Reid finished 53rd in 1:27.29.
Much like the Eagan girls, Lakeville North’s boys had only four skiers complete both runs, putting a crimp in the Panthers’ chances for a state medal. Their top individual was Lou Brucciani, who was 25th in 1:20.18.
J.J. Warner (66th, 1:31.16), John Glick (68th, 1:32.60) and Payton Kilbourn (69th, 1:34.11). Ed Brookhart and Riley Okubo also skied at state for North.
Other local finishers in the state girls Alpine race included Leah Hahs of Lakeville North (23rd, 1:21.58), Erin Hahs of Lakeville North (32nd, 1:23.65), Megan Young of Eastview (38th, 1:24.91) and Brenna Peltz of Lakeville South (65th, 1:33.92).
Wes Ebaugh of Apple Valley/Rosemount finished 63rd in the boys individual competition in 1:27.98.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.