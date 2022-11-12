South returns to U.S. Bank Stadium for Class 6A football semifinals
The rematch is set.
Lakeville South or Maple Grove will play in the Prep Bowl for the second consecutive year. But not both.
The Cougars and Crimson, who played for the 2021 state Class 6A football championship with South winning 13-7, meet again in the playoffs next week. This time it’s in the semifinals; the teams will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Lakeville South’s rushing offense functioned at peak efficiency as the Cougars trampled Stillwater 37-14 in a Class 6A quarterfinal game Friday at Eden Prairie High School. Carson Hansen rushed for three touchdowns and Ryder Patterson scored twice for the Cougars (9-2), who punted only once in the game.
Maple Grove (11-0) one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Class 6A playoffs, took a three-touchdown lead over East Ridge before holding off an Raptors rally to win 24-17 on Friday at Chanhassen High School.
The South-Maple Grove winner will play Rosemount or Eden Prairie, who meet in the other semifinal Friday, Nov. 18, in the championship game. The Class 6A final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.
This is the fourth consecutive time Lakeville South has reached the Class 6A playoff semifinals to go with appearances in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The Cougars won both of their postseason games in 2020 but there were no state playoffs that year because of COVID-19.
Lakeville South quickly assumed control in its quarterfinal game. Stillwater (9-2) was backed up into bad field position, losing yardage on its first play when quarterback Max Shikenjanski scrambled to recover a misfired snap. The Ponies eventually had to punt and South’s Ian Segna returned to the Stillwater 30. Two plays later, Hansen scored on a 24-yard run
Jack Kimmel kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first quarter and Patterson scored his first touchdown of the game on a 13-yard run in the second.
A potential Stillwater rally fizzled in the second quarter. The Ponies, trailing 16-7, drove into South territory and Shikenjanski appeared to pick up a first down on a third-down scramble. The officials, however, ruled he started his slide at the South 39-yard line, 1 yard short of a first down.
The Cougars stopped the fourth-down play for a 1-yard loss, took the ball and scored on a nine-play drive. Patterson carried it in from the 6 with 23 seconds left in the first half. That made it 23-7, with Lakeville South set to receive the second-half kickoff.
South drove for another score to open the third quarter, with Hansen finishing the drive on a 10-yard run. He scored his third touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run later in the third, making it 37-7.
Shikenjanski scored both Stillwater touchdowns on 1-yard sneaks in the second and fourth quarters. He threw one interception to Lakeville South defensive back Luke Meyer.
Check back later for more about the Lakeville South victory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.