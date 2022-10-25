South overcomes early struggles to win third section title in four years
If there’s one thing Lakeville South’s girls soccer players have learned, it’s that tension does not help them play better.
When the Cougars started slowly, losing their first three games by a combined 11-2, captains Avery Heinz and Julie Bergan tried to keep the team’s mood light. They believed South’s fortunes eventually would turn, and they were right. The team takes a seven-game winning streak into its Class 3A quarterfinal game against Stillwater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at White Bear Lake High School.
South fixed its leaky defense on the run to the state tournament. The Cougars (10-5-2) allowed only one goal during their current winning streak and were unscored on in three Section 1 tournament games, including a 1-0 overtime victory at Lakeville North in the final Oct. 18.
The key, Bergan said, was to keep trying to get better without getting stressed out over the results.
“A lot of us are worriers,” said Bergan, who scored the overtime goal against Lakeville North in the Section 1 championship game. “If we start thinking about all the things that could go wrong, then it gets in our heads and messes everything up.”
Bergan said she tries to send uplifting text messages to her teammates and tell jokes at practices to keep her teammates from getting too intense to the point they can’t perform. Dancing helps, too.
Yes, dancing.
“Even during the North game, there was music playing at halftime and most of the team was dancing around,” Heinz said. “It’s tied, and it’s a big game, but we were all just dancing and having fun.”
The attitude appeared to give the Cougars the freedom to let their ability speak on the soccer field. They defeated archrival Lakeville North twice during the winning streak, both by 1-0 in overtime. Heinz scored the winner in South’s regular-season victory over North on Oct. 3.
Even when the Cougars were struggling to find their way, they played South Suburban Conference champion Rosemount competitively, losing 2-0 on Sept. 15. If Lakeville South defeats No. 3 seed Stillwater in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Rosemount could be the Cougars’ next opponent in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Giving Rosemount – the No. 2-ranked team in the state – a good run should help the Cougars understand they can compete with any team in the state tournament. But, Heinz said “it’s funny, because I don’t believe we even thought about that. We probably should have, but we didn’t. I guess we’re just a team that just kind of has fun with it, does our best and doesn’t necessarily think about what we get from each game.”
It’s common for soccer teams to rely on one or two dominant offensive players, but that’s not how South operates. Heinz leads the team in scoring with six goals and five assists, but five other Cougars have scored two goals or more. Bergan, Lowell Meyer and Josie Grossman have four goals each.
Bergan’s fourth goal of the season likely was the biggest of the junior midfielder’s career. In the first minute of overtime in the Section 1 final she lofted a shot that was just out of the reach of the Lakeville North goalkeeper and just under the crossbar, sending the Cougars to the state tournament.
“I saw open space and started dribbling it,” Bergan said. “During halftime, one of our coaches told me when I got to the 20-yard line I had to take a big touch and just shoot it, so that’s what I did.”
The Cougars’ defense stabilized during the season. Junior goalkeeper Jaidyn Stewman’s statistics suffered during the team’s sluggish start, but she took a 0.98 goals-against average into the state tournament.
The team has had to be adaptable, on and off the field. Before the season started they knew head coach Olivia Mehlhorn – who played for South’s 2007 state championship squad – might have to leave the team at some point because of her pregnancy. Mehlhorn was on the sideline for the section championship game, then checked into a hospital and gave birth to twins the next day. She is hoping to be on the South bench for the state tournament. Assistant coaches Peter Benson and Toni Meyer are preparing the Cougars to take on Stillwater.
Lakeville South won its third section championship in four years. The last time the Cougars won a section title in 2020, their season ended. No state tournament was held because of COVID-19.
Heinz and Bergan were on the 2020 South team and recalled how odd it was to be on a team that won its section and couldn’t go to state.
“We won the section championship as the No. 8 seed, so that was great,” Bergan said. “But knowing we couldn’t go to the state banquet like everybody else got to do all those other years was frustrating because we really wanted that. I’m glad we got it this year.”
Heinz and Bergan said the Cougars also understand how difficult it is to reach a state tournament, and to advance once a team gets there.
“We’re all really humble about everything. We’ll go in with an underdog mentality and just work our butts off,” Heinz said.
