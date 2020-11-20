Cougars, Irish finish undefeated

South rallies for 1-point victory over STMA
With high school sports headed for a four-week pause, it leaves time for spicy arguments about which football team in Minnesota’s largest enrollment class was best.
Three Class 6A teams finished the season undefeated. Eden Prairie closed 7-0 after defeating Prior Lake 21-7 on Friday with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Maybe the Eagles are the best team in the state. Or maybe it’s Lakeville South, which stared down a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and came back to beat St. Michael-Albertville 14-13 in a second-round playoff game. The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A much of the season, finished 8-0.
If it’s not Lakeville South, then maybe it’s Rosemount. In a season of stops and starts for the Irish, they played only four regular-season games but won all four. Then they demolished two playoff opponents by a combined 77-0, including a 42-0 victory at East Ridge on Friday.
The three undefeated teams were in different quadrants of the Class 6A bracket. With the playoffs originally scheduled to end after three rounds, the three unbeaten would not have faced each other. And with the football season being halted after two playoff rounds, it means the debate about who was best will go on for weeks, if not months or years.
Lakeville South quarterback Reid Patterson and running back Josh Jacobson scored rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the Cougars’ victory over St. Michael-Albertville (6-2), whose only other loss was to Eden Prairie. The South defense made several plays to keep its team in the game, and the Cougars’ victory wasn’t secure until a missed St. Michael-Albertville field goal attempt on the final play.
Jordan Modrynski passed for four touchdowns and one two-point conversion as the Irish routed East Ridge. Two of the touchdown passes went to Sam Kuseske during a 25-point second quarter when the Irish broke open the game.
The Rosemount defense asserted itself again, getting its fourth shutout in six games. The Irish allowed only 20 points all season.
Check back later for more about the Lakeville South and Rosemount victories.
