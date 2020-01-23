Cougars, Irish advance to True Team state

Class AA meet is Saturday at University of Minnesota
Section champions Lakeville South and Rosemount have earned places in the state Class AA boys True Team swimming and diving meet this weekend.
In all, three South Suburban Conference teams will be in the state finals at 5 p.m. Saturday at the University of Minnesota. Prior Lake advanced as a wild card after finishing third in the Section 2AA meet last weekend.
In some cases, difficult weather held down participation in True Team section meets Jan. 18. Four teams – Lakeville South, North, Lakeville North and Farmington – made it to the Section 1AA meet at Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville. Swimming in its home pool, Lakeville South came in 69 points ahead of Northfield for the team championship and an automatic berth in the state meet. Lakeville North and Farmington were third and fourth.
Lakeville South won three events at the Section 1AA meet, two of them by eighth-grader Gage Boushee, who took the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 49.97 seconds, and the 500 freestyle in 4:59.83. Boushee was almost 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the 500.
South junior Keegan Dare won the diving competition with 349.25 points.
The Cougars’ Matthew Craig, Aaron Cavanaugh, Tristan Husnik and Ethan LaBounty were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:46.84. Other top-five performances for the Cougars included Max Kasal in the 200 freestyle (second, 1:50.45) and 100 butterfly (third, 56.45), LaBounty in the 200 individual medley (fourth, 2:10.20), Darrin Koblas in diving (second, 297.10), Noah Lind in the 500 freestyle (fifth, 5:23.41) and Cavanaugh in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:05.34).
Two Lakeville South teams placed in the top five in the 200 freestyle relay. Kasal, LaBounty, Jack Rieder and Boushee were second in 1:35.33, with Jacob Bares, Noah Anderson, Cavanaugh and Tristen Beach finishing fourth in 1:39.26. Boushee, Beach, Matthew Craig and Kasal were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:38.50.
“We had a fast start to the meet by placing 1-2 in diving and the 200 freestyle. That start inspired the team, launching our momentum, and it kept rolling the whole meet,” Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said.
Lakeville North had two victories in the Section 1AA meet, including the 200 medley relay, where Zach Upham, Otto Belschner, Aaron Windfeldt and Marcus Satterlee won by more than two seconds in 1:38.27. Satterlee added a first place in the 100 butterfly in 54.23.
The Panthers’ Jack MacLeod was third (1:54.12) in the 200 freestyle and teammate Nickolas Vinovich placed fifth in 1:57.43. Upham (2:09.79) and Belschner (2:11.27) were third and fifth in the 200 IM. In diving, Alex Byer (231.15), Mason Reuvers (219.80) and Ryan Bordo (180.95) were third through fifth.
Also placing in the top five for North were Satterlee in the 50 freestyle (second, 23.02), Windfeldt in the 100 butterfly (second, 56.23), MacLeod in the 100 freestyle (fourth, 53.05), Vinovich in the 500 freestyle (fourth, 5:21.06), Upham in the 100 backstroke (third, 56.21), Sean Larkin in the 100 backstroke (fifth, 59.45) and Belschner in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:03.87). Lakeville North had a third place in the 200 freestyle relay with Satterlee, Belschner, MacLeod and Justus Ray finishing in 1:36.01. MacLeod, Vinovich, Windfeldt and Upham were third in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.08.
Farmington won five events in the Section 1AA meet, more than any of the other three teams. But Lakeville South, Northfield and Lakeville North piled up points for top-10 finishes, allowing all three to place ahead of the Tigers in the team standings.
Farmington senior Seth Krause was a double winner, taking the 100 freestyle in 49.11 and the 100 backstroke in 54.47. Tigers sophomore Brandon Wilcek won the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.14. Ethan Hanes, a senior, won the 50 freestyle in 22.88. Hanes, ninth-grader Derek Keehn, Wilcek and Krause teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay by more than three seconds, finishing in 3:24.83.
Krause, Wilcek, Nicholas Bellefeuille and Hanes were second in the 200 medley relay in 1:40.60. Also placing in the top five for the Tigers were Wilcek in the 200 IM (second, 2:06.66), Keehn in the 50 freestyle (fourth, 23.69), Hanes in the 100 freestyle (third, 50.74) and Josh Budde in the 500 freestyle (third, 5:20.97).
Section 3AA
Rosemount finished 29.5 points ahead of Eagan to win the Section 3AA True Team meet Saturday in Cottage Grove, with East Ridge, Park of Cottage Grove and Apple Valley placing third through fifth.
The Irish were a prime example of the True Team credo as they did not win a single event in Saturday’s meet. But they had high finishes in nearly every event, and in some cases multiple high finishes. That included divers Luke Rexing (307.10) and Lucas Gerten (267.90) placing third and fourth in diving.
Rosemount sophomore Evan Kindseth was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:50.45, and senior Keegan Henning was second in the 200 IM in 2:06.87 and 500 freestyle in 4:51.22. The Irish closed the meet with a second in the 400 freestyle relay, with Cole Forgey, Kindseth, Brogan O’Donnel and Henning finishing in 3:26.95.
Also placing in the top five for the Irish were Jacob Olsen in the 200 freestyle (fourth, 1:56.43), O’Donnel in the 200 IM (fifth, 2:09.56) and 100 breaststroke (third, 1:04.90), Forgey in the 50 freestyle (fifth, 23.81) and 100 freestyle (fifth, 52.33), Devin Anderson in the 100 butterfly (fourth, 56.66), Kindseth in the 500 freestyle (third, 4:55.81), Olsen in the 500 freestyle (fourth, 5:14.27), Matthew Warweg in the 100 backstroke (fourth, 59.51) and Devin Anderson in the 100 backstroke (fifth, 59.78). Kindseth, O’Donnel, Anderson and Jonny Wise were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.47, and Wise, Anderson, Forgey and Henning took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.51.
Eagan sophomore Jackson Kehler won two individual events at the Section 3AA meet and junior Emilio Santoyo Lopez won one. Both also were on the Wildcats’ first-place 400 freestyle relay team.
Kehler took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:43.90, winning by more than six seconds. He was more than seven seconds in front in the 500 freestyle, where his winning time was 4:43.46.
Santoyo Lopez was the winner in the 100 freestyle in 50.31. Kehler, Hans Broman, Dylan Huynh and Santoyo Lopez won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:22.30.
Top-five finishers for the Wildcats included Broman in the 200 IM (third, 2:08.52), Santoyo Lopez in the 50 freestyle (third, 22.88), Jacob Frost in diving (second, 337.45), Huynh in the 100 freestyle (fourth, 52.28) and Chuck Steffen in the 100 breaststroke (fourth, 1:05.42). Kehler, Steffen, Roni Shrestha and Santoyo Lopez were third in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.58, and Huynh, Victor Santoyo Lopez, Shrestha and Broman took fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.65.
Apple Valley junior Luke Fischbach won the diving competition, with his 11-dive score of 338.10 edging Eagan’s Frost by less than one point.
Top-five finishers for Apple Valley at the Section 3AA meet included Greyson Marcott in the 100 butterfly (third, 55.46) and Jakob Fossen in the 100 breaststroke (fifth, 1:06.02). Apple Valley’s top 200 medley relay team of Logan Schindler, Fossen, Marcott and James Boogerd was fifth in 1:47.26. The Eagles’ Branson Skogrand, Fischbach, Boogerd and Marcott finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.13. Marcott, Skogrand, Schindler and Brady Chisholm were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.71.
Section 2AA
Burnsville finished seventh in the Section 2AA True Team meet Saturday in Prior Lake. Minnetonka won the section title and a place in the state finals. Two other South Suburban Conference teams, Prior Lake and Shakopee, were third and fourth.
Burnsville’s top finisher was junior diver Dillon Hall, who finished fifth with 336.65 points.
